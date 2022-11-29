Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
Comments / 0