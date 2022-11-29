Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
Cortaro Plaza Sells for $16.2 Million in Two Transactions
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 2, 2022 – The Basha’s store at 8360 North Thornydale in Tucson, at the southeast corner of Cortaro and Thornydale, sold to an affiliate of Dallas-based, Lincoln Property Company, FSLRO 8360 N Thornydale Tucson, LLC for $7.95 million ($155 PSF). This transaction closed November 14, 2022.
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 12-02-22
1. Family Development and Mosaic have begun construction on the 209-unit townhome development Town Germann on 14.53 acres in Gilbert’s Layton Lakes community. The first phase is expected to begin leasing in April of next year, with all 12 phases completed by Q1 of 2024. 2. W.E. O’Neil Construction’s...
roselawgroupreporter.com
NY firm buys north Scottsdale office building, plans updates
A New York investment firm has acquired another prominent north Scottsdale office building. Vero Capital acquired Kierland 2 — a 240,000-square-foot office building at 16260 N. 71st St. — for $47 million in a deal that closed on Nov. 18, according to real estate database Vizzda and Maricopa County property records. LBA Realty was the seller.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
kjzz.org
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
azbex.com
7 Arizona Cities Among Most Expensive for Renters
Even though the current economic situation is cooling the trend toward sky-high rent increases – particularly in Arizona – a recent report from Zumper shows the state is home to seven of the 100 most expensive cities for renters. The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
azbex.com
Economy’s Problems Fueling BTR Benefits
A new report from Northmarq shows the current slate of difficulties in the U.S. economy and government’s blunt but aggressive responses to address them have the potential to continue fueling growth in the Build-to-Rent housing market. The Federal Reserve’s continued rapid-fire interest rate hikes have had the intended effect...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner
We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
azbex.com
Mesa Approves The Jackson Townhomes
On a vote of 7-0, Mesa City Council approved rezoning for the 61-unit townhome development The Jackson, planned for a six-acre site near Power and Brown roads. The proposal faced vocal opposition from nearby residents, who had previously lobbied against a popular food truck court at the location. After the complaints compelled the property owner to withdraw plans to make the location a permanent installation, they pivoted and submitted plans for the residential development.
AZFamily
Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
KOLD-TV
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. We investigate the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and which zip codes in Tucson are hot spots for hot wheels.
AZFamily
Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida
Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened Oct. 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” said Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
Local businesses, neighbors weigh in on Grant Road issues
Local businesses and neighbors say the crime in the area has increased and the quality of the road has decreased.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Tucson
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Tucson, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
