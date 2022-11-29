Read full article on original website
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
DIY Photography
Fuji announces the TG-BT1 Tripod Grip for vlogging and remote camera control
Fuji has announced its newest accessory for its range of mirrorless cameras, the TG-BT1 Tripod Grip. It’s designed for Fuji’s X series cameras to enhance mobility and ease of use handheld, particularly for video. It folds together as a handle, letting you use it for things like vlogging, with an array of buttons to let you control the camera directly from the handle and the legs also unfold to form a mini tripod.
DIY Photography
Nanlite expands its FS LED lighting range with the bi-colour FS-150B and FS-200B
Nanlite has today announced new bi-colour versions of its popular FS-150 and FS-200 LED lights. The new FS-150B and FS-200B are essentially the same as their daylight versions, but with the addition of bi-colour capabilities, offering a range of 2700K to 6500K with a 96 CRI and 97 TLCI. There are a few differences, though. There’s an extra button for switching between modes, and there’s an extra lighting effect.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
DIY Photography
FoCal goes mobile with their new iPhone and Android app for lens autofocus calibration anywhere
The shift to mirrorless has largely helped to eliminate one of the biggest issues of DSLRs; Focus calibration. And although mirrorless is now selling at a higher rate than DSLRs, there are still a lot of them out there. For example, even though I bought half a dozen Panasonic mirrorless cameras for video a couple of years ago, I still have 14 or so Nikon DSLRs. Every time I get a new autofocus lens, I need to calibrate it to each body I plan to use it with.
Phone Arena
Vulnerability not yet fixed leaves millions of Android phones at risk
According to Google's Project Zero (via 9to5 Google) team of security analysts, millions of Android handsets are vulnerable to an unpatched vulnerability known as CVE-2022-33917. CVE stands for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures and each CVE number refers to a specific flaw. The aforementioned CVE is a vulnerability that affects Android devices that are equipped with ARM's Mali GPU. That means that Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy handsets are affected along with Android smartphones made by many other manufacturers.
technewstoday.com
How to Empty Trash on Android
When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
DIY Photography
RED has been granted a new patent covering Compressed RAW in all video-capable devices including smartphones
The words “RED” and “patent” are pretty familiar bedfellows. They’ve used their raw video patents to strongarm every other camera manufacturer from being able to implement raw video in their camera without RED’s approval (and a hefty fee), even if those companies have developed their own raw video technologies. Now, they’ve filed – and been granted – a new patent over compressed raw video.
9to5Mac
Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA
Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday. Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition. There’s nothing...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 14
The Galaxy S22 is still one of the phones people consider if they want a smaller device. It’s not particularly small, but it’s considerably smaller than the vast majority of other offerings. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 14, two rather compact devices. We’ve already compared the Galaxy S22 with the iPhone 14 Pro, in case you’re interested in that.
DIY Photography
Yongnuo announces the 16mm f/1.8S DA DSM autofocus lens for Sony E mount APS-C
Yongnuo has announced the new Yongnuo YN 16mm f/1.8S DA DSM lens. This autofocus lens is available in both Nikon Z and Sony E mounts. The lens popped up on the Yongnuo website to absolutely no fanfare whatsoever, but it’s also available to pre-order in the USA for $288. It has a very minimal layout with just a single ring for focus, an AF/MF switch, a custom function button and a USB-C socket.
DIY Photography
First images leak of upcoming non-Pro DJI Mini 3 drone show no obstacle avoidance sensors
Just over a week ago, word came that DJI had registered an upcoming cut-down DJI Mini 3 non-Pro version with the FCC. Now, we’re getting our first proper look at the drone according to reliable DJI leaker, DealsDrone, on Twitter. From looking at the images, the design looks like...
Phone Arena
Samsung may be working on next-gen superfast charging
Samsung has filed a trademark for “Superfast Portable Power”, as reported by SamMobile. The trademark is classified under “Battery chargers for mobile devices; battery packs for mobile devices”, which is just obscure enough to get our brains going. What could it mean? Well, naturally, it could...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi confirms Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro camera specifications while showcasing sample photos
Xiaomi has revealed more details about the Xiaomi 13 series, despite delaying its release indefinitely. Having already outlined what performance upgrades we should expect between the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 13 series, the company has now shared several camera samples from both smartphones. As always, we recommend treating these photos as what the Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Pro could achieve in ideal conditions; Xiaomi may have altered these images using photo editing software, too.
DIY Photography
TTArtisan releases new 11mm f/2.8 full-frame 180° fisheye lens for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts
TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for full-frame Nikon F mount and Canon EF mount DSLRs. Yeah, I know, a DSLR lens in 2022! What are they thinking? Well, it looks like might be bringing out some dedicated mirrorless versions, too, although so far, it only appears to be Nikon F and Canon EF mount ones that are available – although they can be easily adapted!
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens
Nikon has made their way into more specialized mirrorless lenses in recent months, with the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S being one such option. The 800mm f/6.3 might be one of the most competitively priced lenses in recent memory, and it offers top-shelf sharpness and portability on top of that. This great video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
