Jakobi Meyers has been a steady producer for fantasy owners this year, but a shoulder injury has his status in doubt for New England's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Bills. If he's out, owners in deep leagues might have to go waiver-wire hunting for a replacement, and if he's active, owners in shallow leagues will have a tough start 'em, sit 'em decision to kick off Week 13. Either way, knowing the latest updates on his status is crucial as we grind closer to the fantasy football playoffs.

1 DAY AGO