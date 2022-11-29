Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Jakobi Meyers playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Bills-Patriots Week 13 Thursday Night Football (Updated)
Jakobi Meyers has been a steady producer for fantasy owners this year, but a shoulder injury has his status in doubt for New England's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Bills. If he's out, owners in deep leagues might have to go waiver-wire hunting for a replacement, and if he's active, owners in shallow leagues will have a tough start 'em, sit 'em decision to kick off Week 13. Either way, knowing the latest updates on his status is crucial as we grind closer to the fantasy football playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes the new Brady-Manning? One Bengals receiver says so
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in history throughout Manning's career in the NFL. Since the former Colts and Broncos QB retired, everyone has been looking for the next big pairing. Tyler Boyd thinks it includes his team's quarterback. The Bengals wide receiver said...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, more RBs for Week 13
As Week 13 of the fantasy football season approaches, owners need to stay up to date on the current injury status of several impactful running backs, including Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, and Raheem Mostert. These four RBs landed on their respective team's early-week injury reports, and their statuses have a significant impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions in a key fantasy week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Marcus Jones? Patriots rookie continues breakout with receiving touchdown vs. Bills on 'TNF'
The Patriots may have found the unthinkable in the 2022 NFL Draft: a three-way player. Two games after his game-winning punt return touchdown against the Jets, rookie cornerback Marcus Jones added a receiving touchdown to his resume Thursday, a 48-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen. As impressive as the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Jaylen Warren, Joe Mixon, more RBs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit decisions
With several important RBs dealing with nagging injuries, knowing the latest injury updates will be key ahead of locking in your Week 13 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Christian McCaffrey, Jaylen Warren, Joe Mixon, and Leonard Fournette could all end up being game-time decisions on Sunday, forcing owners to scramble for last-minute waiver-wire sleepers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott
Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Bills vs. Patriots on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 13
The Bills and Patriots open their season series on "Thursday Night Football," and it could be a doozy. The Bills course-corrected in their last two games, with a win over the Browns followed by a thrilling victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving. As is the case with most NFL powerhouse teams, though, the Bills have proven to be flawed.
ng-sportingnews.com
Has Russell Wilson lost the locker room? Nathaniel Hackett denies 'gossip' around Broncos QB
It's not a good sign when the Broncos head coach is fielding questions over whether the team's big offseason acquisition and long-term quarterback has lost the locker room just 10 games into the season. But this season has been filled with nothing but bad signs for Denver. NFL Network's Tom...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Kyren Williams, Mike White, Jordan Mason among potential breakouts
As injuries continue to ramp up and two more bye weeks remain, fantasy owners are on the hunt for underrated sleepers who can overperform relative to their projections. In the penultimate week of the fantasy regular season, finding a waiver-wire gem or bench stash who you can ride into the fantasy football playoffs is vitally important, and our Week 13 fantasy sleeper picks, including Kyren Williams, Jordan Mason, and Mike White, can help you fill in the gaps and outscore your opponent.
ng-sportingnews.com
What is the big hat company? Noggin Boss' oversized lids go viral with help from NFL's Brian Robinson, Josh Allen
Styles of hats have changed over the years. Top hats, cowboy hats, newsboy caps, pork pies, fedoras and baseball caps have been among the most popular hats throughout history, but new types always seem to pop up. Brian Robinson and Josh Allen are working to usher in a new trend...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 13: Browns down Texans, Titans cover against Eagles, Kenny Pickett guides Steelers over Falcons
'Tis the season for food, family, fun, and frenzied gift-giving, but Santa can't very well afford presents without a little side hustle! Food and energy prices, a looming rail strike, and ever-rising interest rates have everyone worried about the bottom line. That's why we put extra work into researching our Week 13 NFL best bets, providing you with the moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets we think give you the best chance of making some much-needed moolah.
Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to become Colorado Buffaloes head coach
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly making the jump to FBS coaching, on the verge of becoming the
ng-sportingnews.com
Patriots' Mac Jones explains 'throw the f—ing ball' sideline rant: 'Just emotion coming out'
The past few weeks have been a roller-coaster ride for the Patriots. They went from scoring three points on offense in a win over the Jets, to one of the best games of quarterback Mac Jones' career in a Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings, to struggling again in a 24-10 loss to the Bills on "Thursday Night Football."
ng-sportingnews.com
Dolphins vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 13
The 49ers (7-4) host the Dolphins (8-2) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday in one of the marquee games of a loaded Week 13. This matchup features two of the hotter teams in the NFL. Miami has won five-straight games and sits just one game behind the AFC-leading Chiefs, while the Niners have won four consecutive contests and have the Bay Area still buzzing over the midseason trade for Christian McCaffrey.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 70 players overall, position rankings
As the calendar once again turns to December about half of the NFL teams need to think more about how they can improve themselves in the 2023 offseason vs. playing in the 2022 postseason. A big part of that equate will next year's NFL draft, set to start April 27...
ng-sportingnews.com
Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III sizes up 'two-man race' for Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy race enters the final stage on conference championship weekend. Robert Griffin III, who won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor in 2011, said the winner will be one of two quarterbacks who takes advantage of that spotlight in those conference championship games. "I do believe the Heisman is...
Comments / 0