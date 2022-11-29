Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO