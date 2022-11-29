ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup

A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings

New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
WWL

NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night. The incident occurred in the Hollywood Casino parking lot in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
NOLA.com

Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder

Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says

A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue

A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy