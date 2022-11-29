Read full article on original website
Tremé shooting suspect arrested in Avondale
A New Orleans police spokesperson says NOPD officers and U. S. Marshals arrested Michael Kirton, 44, on Thursday in connection with the November 14 shooting on North Claiborne Avenue near Robertson Street.
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
Man pleads guilty to ramming car into Washington Parish deputy
Zarius J. Brown, age 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property.
theadvocate.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday. During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively...
WGNO
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter.
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup
A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
NOLA.com
Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings
New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.
Police: Suspect beat man to death in New Orleans hotel room
The NOPD says one person is in custody in connection with a late night homicide near the Lower Garden District.
NOPD makes arrests in two separate homicides
According to an NOPD spokesperson, authorities arrested Jahlil Haroon, 22, and Earl Sylvester, 37, on Monday. Both men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with their respective cases.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident
NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
wbrz.com
Mom denied bond after brawl at Ascension gas station led to shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mom accused of shooting someone after she went with her adult daughter — and her two small grandchildren — to confront another group of women in a gas station parking lot claims she only fired the gun in self defense. Despite the claims relayed by...
wbrz.com
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night. The incident occurred in the Hollywood Casino parking lot in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder
Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
NOLA.com
Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
NOLA.com
Man killed on St. Charles Avenue in Garden District; 1 in custody, NOPD says
A man was killed on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday near Jackson Avenue in the Garden District, New Orleans police said. Someone has been arrested in connection with the homicide case, but authorities did not release the person's name or charges. Police said they were called at 10:54 p.m. to...
NOLA.com
75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue
A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
