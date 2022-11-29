Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
TikTok User Says She Found ‘Horrific’ Bathroom Livestream in Hotel Room: WATCH
This TikTok user wins for creepiest video of 2022. In a viral video posted Nov. 25, user @darbyjjones posted a video documenting the strange Bluetooth camera signal she and some others discovered in their hotel room. "Our hotel TV satellite picked up a horrific bluetooth camera signal," she said in...
TikTok Is Gaslighting Kids Into Believing This Puppet Wearing a Green Hat Was Them as a Baby
Many random and peculiar trends go viral on TikTok on the daily, and at the center of the latest trend-turned-meme is a little puppet with a green hat. What Is the Little White Puppet With a Green Hat on TikTok?. The puppet is known as Mestre Ensinador, which means "master...
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview WITH His Twin Brother [WATCH]
Fans of Ashton Kutcher can probably tell you everything you need to know about the star actor. Like the fact he grew up in Iowa, and that he has a twin brother. But we don't hear a lot or see Ashton's brother Michael. That will soon change. The two recently sat down for their first-ever co-interview.
Will Smith made his first red carpet appearance since the Oscars slap at the 'Emancipation' premiere, alongside his family
Eight months after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith returned to the red carpet to promote his new film.
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0