Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.

3 DAYS AGO