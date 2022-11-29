ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer

And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
