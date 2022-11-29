Avicanna Commercializes ‘Influid’, a Proprietary Water-soluble technology in the Canadian Market

Read full article on original website
Rubicon Organics Launches 11 New Products in the Quebec Market
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on the cultivation and sale of premium certified organic cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has launched eleven new products in Quebec under the Simply Bare™ Organic and 1964 Supply Co.™ brands. This doubles the number of items available in the province, adding to Rubicon Organics’ presence in Quebec.
UN Conference on Trade and Development Issues SPECIAL ISSUE on Hemp
NHA works to break down global barriers for industrial hemp. Washington D.C. — National Hemp Association has been engaged with United Nations, FAO, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and World Bank to advance the recognition and acceptance of industrial hemp around the planet. “We are pleased that the...
Lifeist’s CannMart Delivers on Expanding Product Portfolio in Ontario and Alberta
TORONTO — Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today provided an update on progress achieved by its Canadian cannabis business unit, which includes wholly owned subsidiaries CannMart Inc. and CannMart Labs Inc. (together “CannMart”).
Petalfast Welcomes Premium Cannabis Brand Wonderbrett to Growing Sales and Distribution Portfolio
IRVINE, Calif. — Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Wonderbrett, one of the West Coast’s most beloved cannabis brands best known for its world-renowned genetics, exotic terpene profiles and pioneering cultivation techniques. Wonderbrett joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast throughout the state of California and nationwide.
House of Cannabis Moving and Upgrading Their Tacoma Location
TACOMA, Wash. — House of Cannabis, a Tacoma WA based cannabis chain, has announced that they will relocate their Tacoma location on or about December 15th following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021. The location will open the same great hours, same great service, and expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
WeighPack Introduces High Precision Check Weigher for Tightest Tolerances
LAS VEGAS — WeighPack Systems’ WeightCheQ 0-250 features high precision electromagnetic force restoration (EMFR) weigh cell technology to achieve the highest tolerances possible while reading in three decimal points. The WeightCheQ 0-250 is engineered with a weight range of 0 – 250 grams and will weigh product accurately...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Awarded Third Consecutive Contract with Cultivation Facility in Massachusetts
New $1.7 Million Contract Includes a Full Suite of HVACD Equipment with Air Handlers, Fan Coils, Chillers and Dehumidifiers, Among Others. Louisville, Colorado — Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), today announced that it has signed its third consecutive contract with a Northeast cultivation facility.
springbig Honored at 2022 South Florida Business Journal Miami Inno Fire Awards
BOCA RATON, Fla. — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced that it has been honored at the South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) 2022 Miami Inno Fire Awards. The annual awards ceremony celebrates 25 founders, entrepreneurs and startups revolutionizing their respective industries and invigorating the region’s ecosystem.
Rapidly Expanding California Dispensary to Open New Location in Porterville on Friday, December 2nd
LOS ANGELES — Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, opening their new Porterville location this Friday, December 2nd. The wait for licensed cannabis in Porterville, California is finally over. Porterville’s cannabis program, which began back in 2019, culminates with the opening of Haven Dispensary located at 1 W. Morton Ave, on the corner of W. Morton Ave and N. Main St. in Downtown Porterville.
Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida. Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Ayr Wellness’ Three New Jersey Retail Locations Now Operating as AYR
MIAMI — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announces its three retail locations in New Jersey, formerly known as Garden State Dispensary, are now operating under the AYR dispensary name.
IGC Commences Phase 2 Clinical Trials Evaluating Drug Candidate IGC-AD1 for the Treatment of Agitation in Dementia From Alzheimer’s Disease
POTOMAC, Md. — India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) (“IGC” or the “Company”), announced that it has begun “A Phase 2, Multi-Center, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of IGC-AD1 on Agitation in Participants with Dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease”.
Remedy Maryland New Cannabis Superstore Opens December 1
COLUMBIA, Md. — Today, Remedy cannabis dispensary will open a new ~10,000 square foot Superstore at 8865 Stanford Blvd in Columbia, Maryland, at 9:00 AM ET. One of the first and largest licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, Remedy was born out of a legacy of patient care and community service. They aim to remove the sterile and antiseptic feel of many other medical dispensaries, with the goal of creating a welcoming, open, entertaining yet informative and comfortable environment.
TILT Holdings Announces a New Shinnecock Nation Cannabis Product to Launch in Massachusetts
Little Beach Harvest Brand to Enter Market in Q1 2023;. Also Announces Cannabis Learning Scholarship for Tribal Members. PHOENIX — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced it will launch a cannabis product brand with its partner the Shinnecock Indian Nation (the “Shinnecock Nation”), to introduce Little Beach Harvest’s ancestral plant medicine to Massachusetts. Joining the TILT brand partner portfolio is in addition to the Shinnecock Nation’s main collaborative effort with TILT: developing cannabis operations known by the same name, Little Beach Harvest, on sovereign Shinnecock Nation land in Southampton, NY.
Shryne Group Names Gregory Fink as Chief Financial Officer
LOS ANGELES — Gregory Fink has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Shryne Group, Inc. As CFO, Fink is responsible for streamlining operations to maximize profitability as Shryne Group continues to build one of America’s leading cannabis companies. Fink joins Shryne Group after more than 30 years...
Teamsters Local 777 Cannabis Workers Protest Unfair Labor Practices at Enlightened Dispensary
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Members of Teamsters Local 777 employed by Enlightened Dispensary – a subsidiary of Revolution Global – engaged in an unfair labor practice strike yesterday outside of the company’s dispensary in Schaumburg, Ill. “We took this unprecedented step because this company has been playing...
