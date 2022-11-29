Avicanna Commercializes ‘Influid’, a Proprietary Water-soluble technology in the Canadian Market

Little Beach Harvest Brand to Enter Market in Q1 2023;. Also Announces Cannabis Learning Scholarship for Tribal Members. PHOENIX — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced it will launch a cannabis product brand with its partner the Shinnecock Indian Nation (the “Shinnecock Nation”), to introduce Little Beach Harvest’s ancestral plant medicine to Massachusetts. Joining the TILT brand partner portfolio is in addition to the Shinnecock Nation’s main collaborative effort with TILT: developing cannabis operations known by the same name, Little Beach Harvest, on sovereign Shinnecock Nation land in Southampton, NY.

