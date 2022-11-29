ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umdbulldogs.com

NO. 8 BULLDOGS HAMPERED BY SLOW START IN 2-1 SETBACK TO NO. 1 OHIO STATE

It was no surprise the Western Collegiate Hockey Association duel at AMSOIL Arena Friday afternoon between the No. 8 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team and No. 1 Ohio State University was a low-scoring affair. The only question after 60 minutes of play was which team was going to muster enough goals to win.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON FOR UMD WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

The #22 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth women's cross country team will compete in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on Friday (December 2nd) in Seattle, WA. The 2022 NCAA Division II NCAA Cross Country Championships will take place in Seattle, Washington on Friday, December 2 at Chambers Creek...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds. While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second....
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108 Says Goodbye To A Duluth Legend

After fifteen-plus years of radio in Duluth, one legend passes the mic to another one. November 30th marked the end of an era for a man who always wanted to be on the radio. From being a random jukebox singing as loud as he could, to always hitting the punchline at the right time.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue

DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Suspected fentanyl dealer in Hibbing charged

A 51-year-old Hibbing man has been charged of suspicion of selling controlled substances from his apartment. According to a release from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested on Sunday, November 27 following an investigation and search of Davis’ property located on the 600 block of 23rd Street. Authorities say the apartment is near the Hibbing High School.
HIBBING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy