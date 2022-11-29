Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 8 BULLDOGS HAMPERED BY SLOW START IN 2-1 SETBACK TO NO. 1 OHIO STATE
It was no surprise the Western Collegiate Hockey Association duel at AMSOIL Arena Friday afternoon between the No. 8 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team and No. 1 Ohio State University was a low-scoring affair. The only question after 60 minutes of play was which team was going to muster enough goals to win.
umdbulldogs.com
CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON FOR UMD WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
The #22 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth women's cross country team will compete in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on Friday (December 2nd) in Seattle, WA. The 2022 NCAA Division II NCAA Cross Country Championships will take place in Seattle, Washington on Friday, December 2 at Chambers Creek...
northernnewsnow.com
Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds. While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second....
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
MIX 108 Says Goodbye To A Duluth Legend
After fifteen-plus years of radio in Duluth, one legend passes the mic to another one. November 30th marked the end of an era for a man who always wanted to be on the radio. From being a random jukebox singing as loud as he could, to always hitting the punchline at the right time.
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
northernnewsnow.com
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
Duluth Experienced The 2nd Strongest Wind Gusts In The Northland Wednesday
After a snow start to the week, Wednesday brought very windy conditions across the Northland on Wednesday. The National Weather Service tracked 12 hour peak winds across the area and only one place experienced stronger gusts than the Duluth International Airport. The US National Weather Service Duluth Minnesota Facebook page...
WDIO-TV
Suspected fentanyl dealer in Hibbing charged
A 51-year-old Hibbing man has been charged of suspicion of selling controlled substances from his apartment. According to a release from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested on Sunday, November 27 following an investigation and search of Davis’ property located on the 600 block of 23rd Street. Authorities say the apartment is near the Hibbing High School.
