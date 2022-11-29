Read full article on original website
Conjura ranked 40th in the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50 Awards
Conjura attributes its growth to solving eCommerce operational complexity with its suite of dashboards and benchmarking tool. Conjura announced that it ranked number 40 in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. Rankings are based on average percentage revenue growth over four years.
Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award
Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solution. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award.
AWS Announces Winners of 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced this week the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award winners, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin Named Executive of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business 2022
Today’s news follows a string of recognition for Agiloft, including being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and Contract Management Company of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Agiloft, the no-code Contract Lifecycle Management leader, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Eric...
QuoteWerks Unveils the Next Generation of Its Award-Winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution
Aspire Technologies, Inc., a pioneering provider of QuoteWerks, an award-winning procurement and quoting management tool, has launched QuoteWerks version 23. With unique and upgraded features, the latest development incorporates many enhancements requested by users across the growing community. “We are proud to introduce a product that has been fine-tuned, with...
NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
Perception Point Introduces New Partner Program Providing Partners With More Advanced Tools to Accelerate Resell Opportunities
Perception point to boost partners’ loyalty and engagement with access to enhanced discounts, marketing resources, and robust marketing strategies. Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced the introduction of its new partner program to provide partners with more advanced tools and resources to grow their customer base and accelerate resell opportunities. In the past six months Perception Point has doubled its number of partners, and its enhanced partner program has been launched to power projected global expansion in 2023, as the company looks to focus on a channel-first strategy.
Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022
The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition
Enable expands in Australia with acquisition of Profectus’ leading Rebate Deal Management (RDM) software platform; Profectus secures a stake in Enable while partnership facilitates global market entry. Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading...
Vitally Launches ‘Docs’ to Transform How Customers and Customer Success Teams Collaborate
Vitally, the leading Customer Success Platform (CSP) for business-to-business (B2B) companies, announced the release of Docs, an innovative tool that streamlines real-time collaboration between customers and Customer Success teams. With Docs, Vitally users can instantly create dedicated workspaces to share critical project details, provide new levels of transparency, and empower teams across organizations to work together like never before.
Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.
UiPath Announces Global Partnership with Orica to Scale Application Testing and Automation Capabilities, Deliver Enterprise-wide Process Efficiencies
UiPath to be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of Choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Software Automation. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and Orica, one of the world’s largest mining and infrastructure solutions providers, announced a global partnership to scale Orica’s application testing and automation capabilities to drive enterprise-wide process efficiencies. Under this new partnership, UiPath will also be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Automation.
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
Coupa Named a Leader For the Seventh Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Procure-to-Pay Suites
Continuing to drive value through Business Spend Management for global organizations. Coupa Software announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites* for the seventh consecutive time. For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites,. The report...
OpsRamp and Birlasoft Partner to Take Service-Centric AI Operations to Enterprises
OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, announced a global partnership with Birlasoft, a global enterprise technology and IT services company and part of the CK Birla Group. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will help Birlasoft to deliver modern digital operations management solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will...
Lynne Laube, Founder and Former CEO of Cardlytics, Joins Valor Ventures as Operating Partner
Laube is one of a handful of women founders who have scaled companies to public markets. Lynne Laube, the founder and former CEO of Cardlytics, joins Valor Ventures as operating partner and investor in Valor Fund 3. On her path to IPO, Lynne raised over $1B from public and private markets, including notable VCs Canaan Partners, Polaris Ventures and local firm TTV. Only a handful of women founders have scaled their companies to public markets–Lynne is one of these rare talents.
Ivanti Appoints Michelle Hodges and John Beuchert to Lead Channel Strategy and Accelerate Growth
Michelle Hodges joins Ivanti as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as VP, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.
Domo Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program
Domo announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker. Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with...
TaskRay Announces Solution Feature Updates on Salesforce AppExchange
TaskRay provides streamlined and enhanced templates to empower customers to build, manage, update, and control their internal processes based on their unique business needs. TaskRay announced a new update to Post-Sale Work Management on Salesforce AppExchange, equipping customers with new tools to create and optimize consistent processes with enhanced Templates, including an enhanced user experience and improved features.
Nymblr, Innovative B2B Data Platform for Sales and Marketing, Poised to Grow After Funding Round Led by Alegian
Nymblr provides salespeople, marketers & developers with one-stop shop for their contact data needs without hassle of long-term contracts & user-based pricing. Nymblr, an innovative new B2B contact data platform, announced it has closed a private funding round, led by Alegian Growth Partners. The funding round will enable Nymblr to expand its ability to help salespeople, marketers and developers access clean, high-quality contact data and improve their business performance.
