Perception point to boost partners’ loyalty and engagement with access to enhanced discounts, marketing resources, and robust marketing strategies. Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced the introduction of its new partner program to provide partners with more advanced tools and resources to grow their customer base and accelerate resell opportunities. In the past six months Perception Point has doubled its number of partners, and its enhanced partner program has been launched to power projected global expansion in 2023, as the company looks to focus on a channel-first strategy.

2 DAYS AGO