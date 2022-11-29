Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Announces Global Partnership with Orica to Scale Application Testing and Automation Capabilities, Deliver Enterprise-wide Process Efficiencies
UiPath to be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of Choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Software Automation. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and Orica, one of the world’s largest mining and infrastructure solutions providers, announced a global partnership to scale Orica’s application testing and automation capabilities to drive enterprise-wide process efficiencies. Under this new partnership, UiPath will also be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Automation.
salestechstar.com
OpsRamp and Birlasoft Partner to Take Service-Centric AI Operations to Enterprises
OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, announced a global partnership with Birlasoft, a global enterprise technology and IT services company and part of the CK Birla Group. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will help Birlasoft to deliver modern digital operations management solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will...
salestechstar.com
Perception Point Introduces New Partner Program Providing Partners With More Advanced Tools to Accelerate Resell Opportunities
Perception point to boost partners’ loyalty and engagement with access to enhanced discounts, marketing resources, and robust marketing strategies. Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced the introduction of its new partner program to provide partners with more advanced tools and resources to grow their customer base and accelerate resell opportunities. In the past six months Perception Point has doubled its number of partners, and its enhanced partner program has been launched to power projected global expansion in 2023, as the company looks to focus on a channel-first strategy.
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
salestechstar.com
AWS Announces Winners of 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced this week the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award winners, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
salestechstar.com
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
salestechstar.com
Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022
The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
salestechstar.com
Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.
salestechstar.com
Vyopta Announces Partnership with Zoom
Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, announced an expanded partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This partnership will empower organizations with augmented intelligence to optimize total user experience – employee and customer, technology performance, workspace utilization and ROI – when using Zoom communication and collaboration technology. It will also help organizations streamline the adoption of Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Webinars with Vyopta’s Collaboration Intelligence Platform.
salestechstar.com
QuoteWerks Unveils the Next Generation of Its Award-Winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution
Aspire Technologies, Inc., a pioneering provider of QuoteWerks, an award-winning procurement and quoting management tool, has launched QuoteWerks version 23. With unique and upgraded features, the latest development incorporates many enhancements requested by users across the growing community. “We are proud to introduce a product that has been fine-tuned, with...
salestechstar.com
Sandler Partners Names Vonage ‘2022 Top CCaaS Provider
Vonage Channel Team Also Receives Two Regional Channel Manager Awards. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by Sandler Partners for its Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution with the 2022 Top CCaaS Provider Award. Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services.
salestechstar.com
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
salestechstar.com
Medallia Honored as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor by Inspiring Workplaces
Global award honors top technologies driving positive change for organizations. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced it has been selected as one of the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors as part of the 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards. The inaugural Top 25 Work Tech...
salestechstar.com
UJET Connect Provides Seamless Cloud Migration for Contact Center Customers of Legacy On-Premises Providers
Customer service providers can take advantage of accelerated business planning and commercial incentives for cloud migration. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, announced UJET Connect, a new option for customers to easily expedite their transition to the UJET cloud platform. Due to recent developments in the contact center solutions marketplace, in addition to global changes to the modern workplace, many companies are now facing an immediate need to move away from their existing platform. UJET Connect offers a seamless migration method rather than a “rip and replace” approach for customer service providers whose current solution will no longer be supported or cannot meet their rapidly changing needs.
salestechstar.com
NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
salestechstar.com
4R Adds Planning-as-a-Service to the AI-powered Supply Chain Management and Inventory Optimization Portfolio of Solutions
4R, pioneer in supply chain and inventory management technology, launches Planning-as-a-Service (Paas) to help companies operate durable supply chains that drive growth. 4R, the innovator in AI-powered supply chain management and inventory optimization platforms adds supply chain Planning-as-a-Service (PaaS) to its portfolio of offerings. 4R Planning-as-a-Service is a multi-dimensional outsourced service model that transforms supply chains to drive growth and profitability. The service model combines best-in-class tools, experienced analysts for better decision-making and expert planners who manage all functions of the supply chains— from demand, replenishment and allocation planning to assortment and markdown optimization. 4R PaaS clients can expect a fast track to cost savings, while improving capital efficiency and increasing revenue growth.
salestechstar.com
RBC Wealth Management’s U.S. Business Increases Efficiency, Delivers on Client Expectations with Salesforce
Using Salesforce, RBC Wealth Management is driving success and reducing maintenance costs. Salesforce , the global leader in CRM, announced that RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, is using Salesforce to drive success with significant cost savings and efficiency across multiple areas of its business, while continuing to deliver on client and advisor expectations.
Comments / 0