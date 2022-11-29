Read full article on original website
Windstream Named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide
Windstream is recognized for its industry-leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for the fourth year in a row. Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, announced it has been named by Gartner to the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report for its flagship UCaaS product, OfficeSuite UC.
NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
CloudBees Joins the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Partner Program
CloudBees, a leading software delivery platform for enterprises, announced that it achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Ready Program for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances. This designation recognizes that CloudBees and its CloudBees CI solution has demonstrated successful support for Amazon EC2 Spot Instances. Joining the...
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
Domo Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program
Domo announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker. Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with...
AWS Announces Winners of 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced this week the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award winners, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
UiPath Announces Global Partnership with Orica to Scale Application Testing and Automation Capabilities, Deliver Enterprise-wide Process Efficiencies
UiPath to be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of Choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Software Automation. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and Orica, one of the world’s largest mining and infrastructure solutions providers, announced a global partnership to scale Orica’s application testing and automation capabilities to drive enterprise-wide process efficiencies. Under this new partnership, UiPath will also be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Automation.
Zoom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide
Zoom Celebrates its Third Consecutive Time in the Leaders Quadrant. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the third time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 12 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as both a Leader and a Visionary in this space for its UCaaS offerings. Zoom’s offerings in this space include enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Whiteboard.
Accenture Launches Velocity, a Platform to Help Clients Drive up to 50% Faster Business Transformation on Amazon Web Services
Accenture launched Velocity, a jointly funded and co-developed platform with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that optimizes business outcomes up to 50% faster by removing the complexity associated with building and operating enterprise-scale applications and estates in the cloud. Velocity allows clients to adopt Accenture and AWS innovations more quickly...
Netcracker Showcases Digital Transformation Successes at Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit
Netcracker and Customers Present on Cloud Innovation, Best Practices for Digital Transformations and the Importance of Leadership in Moving the Industry Forward at Dubai Event. Netcracker Technology announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the 16th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, taking place December 7-8 in Dubai. The event is one of the largest gatherings in the world of C-level executives from the technology, telecom and government sectors and will welcome attendees from more than 50 countries.
Veeam Announces Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Veeam’s customers can now benefit from a NEW Veeam solution which offers access and control of Salesforce data and metadata, enabling quick recovery from data loss scenarios. Veeam Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, announced it has launched the NEW Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange which eliminates the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata due to human error, integration issues and other data loss scenarios.
Solvo Announces AWS Marketplace Availability
Solvo’s real-time detection and analysis now broadly available to those searching for adaptive cloud infrastructure security. Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announced general availability in AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. Customers looking for cloud infrastructure security for their AWS deployments can now digitally transform and grow their business in a secure manner using Solvo’s real-time monitoring and analysis across infrastructure, applications, data and users.
Sandler Partners Names Vonage ‘2022 Top CCaaS Provider
Vonage Channel Team Also Receives Two Regional Channel Manager Awards. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by Sandler Partners for its Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution with the 2022 Top CCaaS Provider Award. Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services.
Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022
The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
TaskRay Announces Solution Feature Updates on Salesforce AppExchange
TaskRay provides streamlined and enhanced templates to empower customers to build, manage, update, and control their internal processes based on their unique business needs. TaskRay announced a new update to Post-Sale Work Management on Salesforce AppExchange, equipping customers with new tools to create and optimize consistent processes with enhanced Templates, including an enhanced user experience and improved features.
Esker Issued U.S. Patent for AI-Generated Document Coding Predictions
Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11494551 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Esker’s Document Coding Prediction technology. Spanning both the order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P)...
QuoteWerks Unveils the Next Generation of Its Award-Winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution
Aspire Technologies, Inc., a pioneering provider of QuoteWerks, an award-winning procurement and quoting management tool, has launched QuoteWerks version 23. With unique and upgraded features, the latest development incorporates many enhancements requested by users across the growing community. “We are proud to introduce a product that has been fine-tuned, with...
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
