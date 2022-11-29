Netcracker and Customers Present on Cloud Innovation, Best Practices for Digital Transformations and the Importance of Leadership in Moving the Industry Forward at Dubai Event. Netcracker Technology announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the 16th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, taking place December 7-8 in Dubai. The event is one of the largest gatherings in the world of C-level executives from the technology, telecom and government sectors and will welcome attendees from more than 50 countries.

