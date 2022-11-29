ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360

Read full article on original website
Sandler Partners Names Vonage ‘2022 Top CCaaS Provider
Vonage Channel Team Also Receives Two Regional Channel Manager Awards. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by Sandler Partners for its Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution with the 2022 Top CCaaS Provider Award. Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services.
Perception Point Introduces New Partner Program Providing Partners With More Advanced Tools to Accelerate Resell Opportunities
Perception point to boost partners’ loyalty and engagement with access to enhanced discounts, marketing resources, and robust marketing strategies. Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced the introduction of its new partner program to provide partners with more advanced tools and resources to grow their customer base and accelerate resell opportunities. In the past six months Perception Point has doubled its number of partners, and its enhanced partner program has been launched to power projected global expansion in 2023, as the company looks to focus on a channel-first strategy.
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals
Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition
Enable expands in Australia with acquisition of Profectus’ leading Rebate Deal Management (RDM) software platform; Profectus secures a stake in Enable while partnership facilitates global market entry. Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading...
Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022
The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
AWS Announces Winners of 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced this week the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award winners, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
OpsRamp and Birlasoft Partner to Take Service-Centric AI Operations to Enterprises
OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, announced a global partnership with Birlasoft, a global enterprise technology and IT services company and part of the CK Birla Group. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will help Birlasoft to deliver modern digital operations management solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will...
UJET Connect Provides Seamless Cloud Migration for Contact Center Customers of Legacy On-Premises Providers
Customer service providers can take advantage of accelerated business planning and commercial incentives for cloud migration. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, announced UJET Connect, a new option for customers to easily expedite their transition to the UJET cloud platform. Due to recent developments in the contact center solutions marketplace, in addition to global changes to the modern workplace, many companies are now facing an immediate need to move away from their existing platform. UJET Connect offers a seamless migration method rather than a “rip and replace” approach for customer service providers whose current solution will no longer be supported or cannot meet their rapidly changing needs.
Keith Roseland-Barnes Joins Unravel Data as Chief Revenue Officer
Unravel Data, the first DataOps observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, today announced that Keith Roseland-Barnes has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, he will lead the go-to-market strategy for sales, solution engineering, and the channel. The addition of Roseland-Barnes follows the company’s recent announcements of Series D funding and Ravi Vedantam joining as Vice President, Global Partnerships.
NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
TaskRay Announces Solution Feature Updates on Salesforce AppExchange
TaskRay provides streamlined and enhanced templates to empower customers to build, manage, update, and control their internal processes based on their unique business needs. TaskRay announced a new update to Post-Sale Work Management on Salesforce AppExchange, equipping customers with new tools to create and optimize consistent processes with enhanced Templates, including an enhanced user experience and improved features.
Domo Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program
Domo announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker. Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with...
Coupa Named a Leader For the Seventh Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Procure-to-Pay Suites
Continuing to drive value through Business Spend Management for global organizations. Coupa Software announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites* for the seventh consecutive time. For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites,. The report...
Solvo Announces AWS Marketplace Availability
Solvo’s real-time detection and analysis now broadly available to those searching for adaptive cloud infrastructure security. Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announced general availability in AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. Customers looking for cloud infrastructure security for their AWS deployments can now digitally transform and grow their business in a secure manner using Solvo’s real-time monitoring and analysis across infrastructure, applications, data and users.
Ivanti Appoints Michelle Hodges and John Beuchert to Lead Channel Strategy and Accelerate Growth
Michelle Hodges joins Ivanti as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as VP, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.
Windstream Named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide
Windstream is recognized for its industry-leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for the fourth year in a row. Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, announced it has been named by Gartner to the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report for its flagship UCaaS product, OfficeSuite UC.
RBC Wealth Management’s U.S. Business Increases Efficiency, Delivers on Client Expectations with Salesforce
Using Salesforce, RBC Wealth Management is driving success and reducing maintenance costs. Salesforce , the global leader in CRM, announced that RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, is using Salesforce to drive success with significant cost savings and efficiency across multiple areas of its business, while continuing to deliver on client and advisor expectations.
