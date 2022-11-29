ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360

Customer service providers can take advantage of accelerated business planning and commercial incentives for cloud migration. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, announced UJET Connect, a new option for customers to easily expedite their transition to the UJET cloud platform. Due to recent developments in the contact center solutions marketplace, in addition to global changes to the modern workplace, many companies are now facing an immediate need to move away from their existing platform. UJET Connect offers a seamless migration method rather than a “rip and replace” approach for customer service providers whose current solution will no longer be supported or cannot meet their rapidly changing needs.

