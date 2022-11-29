ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
salestechstar.com

Bango Launches First European E-distribution Partnership For McAfee

Bango, the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has launched its e-distribution business in Europe through the Bango Platform, partnering initially with Onestream. Onestream – an independent broadband, mobile and wi-fi solutions provider in the UK – will offer and bundle McAfee’s security products as part of its broadband packages, to acquire and retain more customers.
salestechstar.com

Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition

Enable expands in Australia with acquisition of Profectus’ leading Rebate Deal Management (RDM) software platform; Profectus secures a stake in Enable while partnership facilitates global market entry. Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading...
salestechstar.com

Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities

The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Search History in Gmail

Whenever you place your cursor on the search bar, Gmail automatically shows you the most recent search results. While it may be useful if you intentionally want to look it up, you may not want it to show up for privacy reasons. For instance, if you want to search for...
salestechstar.com

Domo Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program

Domo announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker. Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with...
salestechstar.com

AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain

-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
OREGON STATE
salestechstar.com

Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022

The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
salestechstar.com

Magarac Venture Partners Leads Funding Round for New Retail Startup, Netail

World-renowned AI visionary and CMU Alum Andrew Ng of Coursera and Google Brain has chosen Pittsburgh as the home base for new AI business. Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), a Pittsburgh-based venture capital firm focused on partnering with forward-thinking entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology, announced the closing of a $5M seed round for Netail. This new AI technology enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and pricing in real-time. Developed in concert with Landing AI, Netail will use the funding to enhance current product offerings and expand the current team of retail, AI, and software engineers with Pittsburgh-based talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
salestechstar.com

Vyopta Announces Partnership with Zoom

Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, announced an expanded partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This partnership will empower organizations with augmented intelligence to optimize total user experience – employee and customer, technology performance, workspace utilization and ROI – when using Zoom communication and collaboration technology. It will also help organizations streamline the adoption of Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Webinars with Vyopta’s Collaboration Intelligence Platform.
salestechstar.com

RBC Wealth Management’s U.S. Business Increases Efficiency, Delivers on Client Expectations with Salesforce

Using Salesforce, RBC Wealth Management is driving success and reducing maintenance costs. Salesforce , the global leader in CRM, announced that RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, is using Salesforce to drive success with significant cost savings and efficiency across multiple areas of its business, while continuing to deliver on client and advisor expectations.
salestechstar.com

Solvo Announces AWS Marketplace Availability

Solvo’s real-time detection and analysis now broadly available to those searching for adaptive cloud infrastructure security. Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announced general availability in AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. Customers looking for cloud infrastructure security for their AWS deployments can now digitally transform and grow their business in a secure manner using Solvo’s real-time monitoring and analysis across infrastructure, applications, data and users.
salestechstar.com

DataXstream Expands into LATAM and Announces New President And Global Delivery of Services and Support

DataXstream LLC, an SAP Gold partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced the opening of their new LATAM office and the appointment of Diego Perelman as President of DataXstream LATAM. This move comes in response to increased global demand for streamlined sales and order management solutions within SAP environments. With over 20 years experience implementing complex global and domestic IT solutions, including 15 years as project manager and nine as Order to Cash Subject Matter Expert, Perelman has held a wide range of leadership roles in the SAP ecosystem. Perelman has lived and worked in Panama, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela and Florida and is well-versed to lead DataXstream’s expansion into the Central and South American markets.
FLORIDA STATE
Android Headlines

Discord launches server subscriptions for server owners

Discord server subscriptions are now in place, allowing server owners to add a subscription to their server for users to become a part of it. This new feature makes it possible to bring in some extra income and can be a nice little way earn supplemental income on the side. The nice thing here is that it provides server owners with an opportunity to make some cash.
salestechstar.com

Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies

Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
ARIZONA STATE
salestechstar.com

Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals

Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
salestechstar.com

Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India

Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy