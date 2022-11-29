Read full article on original website
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
salestechstar.com
Bango Launches First European E-distribution Partnership For McAfee
Bango, the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has launched its e-distribution business in Europe through the Bango Platform, partnering initially with Onestream. Onestream – an independent broadband, mobile and wi-fi solutions provider in the UK – will offer and bundle McAfee’s security products as part of its broadband packages, to acquire and retain more customers.
salestechstar.com
Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition
Enable expands in Australia with acquisition of Profectus’ leading Rebate Deal Management (RDM) software platform; Profectus secures a stake in Enable while partnership facilitates global market entry. Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading...
salestechstar.com
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Search History in Gmail
Whenever you place your cursor on the search bar, Gmail automatically shows you the most recent search results. While it may be useful if you intentionally want to look it up, you may not want it to show up for privacy reasons. For instance, if you want to search for...
salestechstar.com
Domo Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program
Domo announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker. Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with...
salestechstar.com
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
salestechstar.com
Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022
The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
salestechstar.com
Magarac Venture Partners Leads Funding Round for New Retail Startup, Netail
World-renowned AI visionary and CMU Alum Andrew Ng of Coursera and Google Brain has chosen Pittsburgh as the home base for new AI business. Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), a Pittsburgh-based venture capital firm focused on partnering with forward-thinking entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology, announced the closing of a $5M seed round for Netail. This new AI technology enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and pricing in real-time. Developed in concert with Landing AI, Netail will use the funding to enhance current product offerings and expand the current team of retail, AI, and software engineers with Pittsburgh-based talent.
salestechstar.com
Vyopta Announces Partnership with Zoom
Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, announced an expanded partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This partnership will empower organizations with augmented intelligence to optimize total user experience – employee and customer, technology performance, workspace utilization and ROI – when using Zoom communication and collaboration technology. It will also help organizations streamline the adoption of Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Webinars with Vyopta’s Collaboration Intelligence Platform.
salestechstar.com
RBC Wealth Management’s U.S. Business Increases Efficiency, Delivers on Client Expectations with Salesforce
Using Salesforce, RBC Wealth Management is driving success and reducing maintenance costs. Salesforce , the global leader in CRM, announced that RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, is using Salesforce to drive success with significant cost savings and efficiency across multiple areas of its business, while continuing to deliver on client and advisor expectations.
salestechstar.com
Solvo Announces AWS Marketplace Availability
Solvo’s real-time detection and analysis now broadly available to those searching for adaptive cloud infrastructure security. Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announced general availability in AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. Customers looking for cloud infrastructure security for their AWS deployments can now digitally transform and grow their business in a secure manner using Solvo’s real-time monitoring and analysis across infrastructure, applications, data and users.
salestechstar.com
DataXstream Expands into LATAM and Announces New President And Global Delivery of Services and Support
DataXstream LLC, an SAP Gold partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced the opening of their new LATAM office and the appointment of Diego Perelman as President of DataXstream LATAM. This move comes in response to increased global demand for streamlined sales and order management solutions within SAP environments. With over 20 years experience implementing complex global and domestic IT solutions, including 15 years as project manager and nine as Order to Cash Subject Matter Expert, Perelman has held a wide range of leadership roles in the SAP ecosystem. Perelman has lived and worked in Panama, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela and Florida and is well-versed to lead DataXstream’s expansion into the Central and South American markets.
The Verge
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
Android Headlines
Discord launches server subscriptions for server owners
Discord server subscriptions are now in place, allowing server owners to add a subscription to their server for users to become a part of it. This new feature makes it possible to bring in some extra income and can be a nice little way earn supplemental income on the side. The nice thing here is that it provides server owners with an opportunity to make some cash.
salestechstar.com
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals
Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
salestechstar.com
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
