Read full article on original website
Related
moneyweek.com
Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different
You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
moneyweek.com
3 emerging-market stocks to watch
If you’re looking for emerging-market stocks to buy now, then according to Eli Koen, portfolio manager at Emerging Market Impact Equities, Union Bancaire Privée, it might be worth considering firms that generate a “positive environmental or social impact”. Emerging-market firms have become “global leaders” in areas...
moneyweek.com
UK house prices fall at their fastest pace since 2020
UK house prices fell at their fastest pace in two years, according to the latest Nationwide house price index, reflecting the effect September’s disastrous mini-budget had on the UK housing market. UK house prices fell 1.4% month-on-month in November, following a 0.9% drop in October. That’s the biggest fall...
moneyweek.com
December Premium Bond winners: NS&I reveals the jackpot winners
NS&I (National Savings & Investments) has announced the winners from the December prize draw, which includes two jackpot winners. The NS&I Premium Bond jackpot winners come from Wandsworth and the Scottish Highlands – if you live there and hold Premium Bonds, you could be in for an early Christmas treat.
moneyweek.com
High street giant HSBC to close 114 branches
HSBC is closing 114 branches from next April as customers increasingly turn to digital banking. The closures will affect everyone from small businesses to the elderly and those who live in remote areas. See below for the full list of all the HSBC branches that are closing in 2023. However,...
moneyweek.com
The best places to live in the UK – and how much they will cost you
If you’re thinking about buying a house or moving, you may be thinking about where the best places to live in the UK are. UK house prices fell at their fastest pace since 2020 in November, however mortgage rates remain high, and the rising cost of living might make people wonder if now is a good time to buy a house.
moneyweek.com
Help your portfolio take off with helium
Today we consider the coldest substance on earth. I have been covering helium on these pages for several years now, and it’s time to revisit the theme today. The reason? I keep reading articles about helium shortages (and these have nothing to do with the controversial cryptocurrency of the same name).
Comments / 0