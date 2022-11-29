Arne Seeger has resigned after serving a second stint as Christian County boys’ soccer coach. “It’s been my honor and privilege to have returned to lead the Christian County Boys Soccer team the last two seasons,” Seeger said in a media release. “At this time, I need to step down as head coach as I have some recurring health issues that need my full attention. The ten-plus years that I have coached at CCHS have been some of the best in my life. The relationships that I have formed are something I will always treasure. I have absolutely loved my time coaching these great young men and I know moving forward this team will accomplish great things.“

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO