15-0 Start Helps Wildcats Beat HCA in Opener
You don’t get many better starts to a coaching career than what the Trigg County Wildcats gave Mason Burgett Thursday. The Wildcats hit six of their first eight shots and built a 15-0 lead over Heritage Christian Academy in the game’s first 2:05. They would hang on to beat the Warriors 71-58 at Wildcat Gym in the first-ever meeting between the two schools that are 21 miles apart.
PREVIEW – Experienced Hoptown Tigers on Hunt for Region Title
After an 8th-District title and 2nd-Region runner-up finish last year, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team returns to the court in 2022-23 with a senior-laden roster looking to capture the program’s first region championship in five years. The Tigers were perfect against district competition in coach Anthony Babb’s first...
Second Half Run Carries Bowling Green Past Rebels (w/PHOTOS)
For a half, the Todd County Central Rebels appeared to have the Bowling Green Purples right where they wanted them Friday night. The Rebels had controlled the tempo and were going toe-to-toe with the Purples in a 20-18 game with Bowling Green holding tight to a two-point lead. Then, apparently,...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyons Cruise Past South Warren
Lyon County improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday night as the Lyons ran past South Warren in the Marshall County Hoopfest. Check out some of the action from the game in this video.
Late Bucket Lifts Muhlenberg Over Caldwell 51-49 (w/VIDEO)
The Caldwell County Tigers played well in their season opener Thursday night at CAB gym in Princeton, but fell just short of picking up a win against Muhlenberg County. Madox Jernigan scored on a drive to the basket with 4 seconds left as the visiting Mustangs got out of town with a 51-49 victory over the Tigers.
Rebels Bounce Back With Lopsided Win Over Montgomery Central (w/PHOTOS)
After a turnover-plagued opening night loss to Warren Central, the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team evened its record in emphatic fashion with a 65-27 victory over visiting Montgomery Central on Tuesday. The Rebels trailed 2-0, but a 10-0 run put them in control and they never looked back....
PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Lady Marshals
The Lyon County Lady Lyons battled the Marshall County Lady Marshals in the final game of the opening day of the Marshall County Hoopfest Thursday night. YSE was courtside and got these pics from the game. Lady Lyons vs Lady Marshals.
VIDEO – Burks Says Lady Rebels’ Strong Start ‘All About Defense’
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to the season after a 59-32 victory over Montgomery Central, TN on Tuesday. After scoring 14 points in the second win, senior Jamaia Burks said the strong start is down to the Lady Rebels’ defense.
Seeger Steps Down as Colonel Soccer Coach
Arne Seeger has resigned after serving a second stint as Christian County boys’ soccer coach. “It’s been my honor and privilege to have returned to lead the Christian County Boys Soccer team the last two seasons,” Seeger said in a media release. “At this time, I need to step down as head coach as I have some recurring health issues that need my full attention. The ten-plus years that I have coached at CCHS have been some of the best in my life. The relationships that I have formed are something I will always treasure. I have absolutely loved my time coaching these great young men and I know moving forward this team will accomplish great things.“
Big Start Carries Lady Maroons Past Hoptown
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons opened fast and never looked back Tuesday night at Hopkinsville. Madisonville put up 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 65-25 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym. Four different Lady Maroon players scored at least five points in the...
Lyon’s Travis Perry on the Verge of Making State’s Top 10 List
3,233 – Fred Hale (Williamstown) – 1969-73 3,228 – Ervin Stepp (Phelps) – 1977-80 3,226 – Manual Forrest (Moore) – 1977-81 3,222 – Todd Conley (Elkhorn City) – 1991-94 3,219 – Nelson White (Powell County) – 1951-55 According to the list on...
Max’s Moment – Lady Lyons Make History
Up until Thursday night, the Lyon County Lady Lyons had not beaten Marshall County. In this Max’s Moment, see history rewritten. Take a look.
