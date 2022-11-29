ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Moose 95.1 FM

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Here’s a Great Way to Support the Bozeman Christmas Stroll

Each year, the downtown Bozeman Christmas Stroll spreads holiday cheer throughout our community, and this year's stroll is quickly approaching. The 42nd Annual Bozeman Christmas Stroll is scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Gather your friends and family and head downtown for an evening of festive activities, great food, and fun. There will be an interactive Winter Circus Village, an awesome gingerbread house contest, and you can even get your picture taken with Santa Claus. The lighting ceremony of Bozeman's iconic Christmas spiders will happen at 4:30 p.m. Click here to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 Bozeman Christmas Stroll.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The White Buffalo Returns to Bozeman’s The ELM

"Normal Rules Do Not Apply". That's what you can expect at The Elm on Saturday, December 10th when The White Buffalo returns to perform in Bozeman. On the heels of a brand new, drastically different album titled "Year of the Dark Horse", Jake Smith (AKA The White Buffalo) is bringing a new sound on his latest tour. His shows are dynamic, engaging and powerful...if you want to see him, don't wait to get your tickets. Alternative country; country; roots rock; folk; cowpunk; blues...you'll get it all.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart

If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023

It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?

Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Complete Guide to Current SW Montana Avalanche Conditions

Montana is a winter wonderland playground, but that playground comes with avalanche dangers. Thankfully, we are home to one of the best Avalanche Centers in the country with the best people, info and resources within the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The Round House, Bozeman, MT. The Round House, Bozeman,...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

How To Protect Your Packages From Porch Pirates

These crimes have been on the rise for years, and we need better ways to protect our property. It's that time of the year; everyone is ordering Christmas presents online and delivery men and women are absolutely swamped. Everything from clothes to electronics will be packaged up and left on doorsteps all over Montana. These presents will bring joy to many of our loved ones—unless left unattended, in which case, they could very easily be stolen.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Are Bozeman Rental Prices Near The Top In The United States?

Over the last few years, there's been a whole lot of talk about the high prices for Bozeman rentals. As the demand to live here has increased, property owners and landlords have taken full advantage of cashing in. However, it seems that as more apartment complexes are completed, the demand isn't as high as it was even a few months ago.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

