Pike County, OH

Fox 19

Final Wagner murder trial expected next year

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - And then there was one. The conviction this week of George Wagner IV on all 22 counts against him in the Pike County massacre leaves his father in a very distinct minority. Billy Wagner, 51, is now the lone family member who continues to maintain his...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

Father receives update on daughter’s case

WILMINGTON — At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Greg Pitzer, father of Casey Pitzer, asked Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen to inform the council and audience an update regarding his daughter’s case. In March 2013, the body of Casey L. Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
WAVERLY, OH
Record-Herald

Juvenile court judge to be appointed

The Fayette County Republican Central Committee is accepting resumes for those interested in becoming the next Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge. The current probate/juvenile court judge, David Bender, a Republican, ran unopposed in November for the position of Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge — currently held by Republican Steven Beathard, whose final term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. Because Bender will become the new common pleas court judge in 2023 and his term as probate/juvenile court judge does not expire until February 2028, someone has to be appointed to the position.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Piketon Man Charged After Non-Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

A Piketon man is facing charges after a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of 15221 State Route 772 around 7am November 30th after receiving a call that a woman had been shot in the neck by her boyfriend.
PIKETON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County

Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’

Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
HILLSBORO, OH
osoblanco.org

Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
Fox 19

BCI to investigate after $400 missing from Afroman home raid

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says he has asked the BCI to investigate after $400 was missing from evidence bags that were sealed following a raid on Afroman’s home in August. The sheriff’s office planned to return thousands to Afroman on Tuesday but as...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County

COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

The burning of the Lincoln School

Many of us know about the Marching Mothers of Hillsboro, Ohio. Much has been written about their undaunted courage and their stalwart stance against powers much greater than they, and how they persevered against racism in their community. And all those accolades are deserved. But, how many know about the...
HILLSBORO, OH

