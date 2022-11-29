(The Center Square) - Election results are being challenged in Maricopa County, but the results have been certified. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to certify the Canvass of the 2022 November General Election. State law says that the Board of Supervisors must certify the canvass of an election no more than 20 days after Election Day, and November 28 is 20 days after election day. ...

