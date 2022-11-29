The Arizona voter is disliked. We are not even given a polling place in our area on all the stuff we are mailed. We have to find the address and go online to find it. Why? It should be as easy as all the lying TV political adds. Also it seems that every election there is a problem. This is unexceptional. If the people hired cannot handle the responsibility then we need to hire those who can.
What happened to 6,000 federal only ballots that were sent out incorrectly and what is the final count on non verifiable citizen federal only voter ballots that at last count exceeded 20,000, a new record?
Can't please everyone so just get over it!!! The majority of Maricopa County has spoken and that's how democracy works. If you don't like it, may I suggest Russia, Iran or North Korea.
Comments / 16