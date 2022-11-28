Shwetha Bhat is passionate about food and cooking. She loves to experiment in the kitchen and share her recipes. Masala vegetable pasta is a tasty and flavorful pasta made with lots of vegetables, tomato paste, and spices. The best thing about this dish is that it is prepared in a cooker, which saves lots of time. There's no need to cook the pasta and vegetables separately—which means it's perfect for busy days when you crave something flavorful and spicy.

