Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2022: ASAN, ZS, MRVL, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was more than 1% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down more than 2%. Asana (ASAN) was shedding over 14% in value, a day after it posted a fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted net...
Suncor Energy (SU) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Suncor Energy (SU). Shares have lost about 9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Suncor Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: ConocoPhillips, Atmos Energy and EOG Resources
Chicago, IL – December 1, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ConocoPhillips COP, Atmos Energy Corp. ATO and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG. These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividends. A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it's easy to see...
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The stock is unbelievably cheap for a business with a very marketable product.
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Why Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Down 10% Today?
Why would Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock fall fast despite an earnings beat? That’s the billion-dollar question today, and the answer has to do with Asana’s current-quarter and full-year fiscal outlook. Apparently, the company is bracing for steep losses, and Asana’s investors aren’t too pleased with this downbeat forecast.
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Crude Drops After Higher than Expected Job Additions in November, Traders Speculate Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening.
SAP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $111.80, changing hands for $112.01/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Why CrowdStrike Stock Sank This Week
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock fell 11.5% across this week's trading. The cybersecurity specialist's share price lost ground in conjunction with the company's third-quarter earnings release, despite results in the period being quite strong. CrowdStrike posted non-generally-accepted-accounting-principles (non-GAAP) (adjusted) earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $581 million in Q3,...
South Pacific Resources Gains 18%
South Pacific Resources Gains 18%
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
2022 has been a big year for value stocks, many of which are beating the market. Growth investing took a backseat to safer approaches after years of wealth creation while the economy became volatile. But 2023 is on the horizon, and the market could change very quickly. As many sky-high...
3 Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks
The stock market has been brutal this year. Among the 503 tickers in the S&P 500 index, a whopping 225 currently trade more than 20% below their yearly highs. The devastation would have been even worse if the Federal Reserve hadn't shown some signs of lighter interest rate policies in recent weeks.
D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains, despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data, amid easing worries about global monetary policy tightening.
Why Is APA (APA) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for APA (APA). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is APA due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
