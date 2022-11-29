Read full article on original website
Related
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
Top Stock Reports for Apple, IBM & Elevance Health
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
WestRock (WRK) Acquires Grupo Gondi, Expands in Latin America
WestRock Company WRK announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 67.7% stake in Grupo Gondi for $970 million, plus the assumption of the latter’s debt. The acquisition will enhance WRK’s geographic and end market diversification and help it grow in the promising Latin American containerboard, paperboard and consumer and corrugated packaging markets. It will be immediately accretive to the company’s earnings.
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Why Is Roku (ROKU) Up 15.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Roku (ROKU). Shares have added about 15.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Roku due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
PTC Inc. (PTC) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for PTC Inc. (PTC). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PTC Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is Equinix (EQIX) Up 19.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Equinix (EQIX). Shares have added about 19.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Equinix due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Qorvo (QRVO) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Qorvo (QRVO). Shares have added about 17.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Qorvo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA
In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allogene Therapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why AutoZone (AZO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering AutoZone (AZO), which belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. This auto parts retailer has seen a nice streak of beating...
Scotts (SMG) Up 9.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG). Shares have added about 9.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Scotts due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kronos Worldwide (KRO). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kronos Worldwide due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
What Makes Outbrain Inc. (OB) a New Buy Stock
Outbrain Inc. (OB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
