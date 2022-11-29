The high-end supercar segment is a little like Formula 1 racing—it's a club that doesn't include many Americans. Of the nearly 800 drivers who've ever competed in the series, fewer than 7 percent have been Americans, and a pitiful number of them have won many races, with the last to do so being Italian-born Mario Andretti—in 1978. Perhaps not coincidentally, of all the hyper- and supercars available globally, just a meager handful are built here in pickuptruckland—mostly at boutique shops like Hennessey, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and SSC North America—and mostly at seven-figure prices.

