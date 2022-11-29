Read full article on original website
Meet Mike Shank, the realest team owner in motorsports
Mike Shank mortgaged his house to start his racing team. Now it's an Indy 500-winning empire, but he still celebrates with a cold Busch Light.
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
dcnewsnow.com
Test drive: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor delivers Tonka Truck experience
The year is 2022 and my childhood dreams have come to fruition. Please, someone mark this in my permanent file. A Tonka Truck–like vehicle now not only exists for consumers to buy, but it’s street-legal and can seemingly do almost everything for the (not so low, low) price of $69,995, including destination.
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 vs. Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, McLaren 765LT: Club Supercar
The high-end supercar segment is a little like Formula 1 racing—it's a club that doesn't include many Americans. Of the nearly 800 drivers who've ever competed in the series, fewer than 7 percent have been Americans, and a pitiful number of them have won many races, with the last to do so being Italian-born Mario Andretti—in 1978. Perhaps not coincidentally, of all the hyper- and supercars available globally, just a meager handful are built here in pickuptruckland—mostly at boutique shops like Hennessey, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and SSC North America—and mostly at seven-figure prices.
dcnewsnow.com
Honda sees a future for hydrogen fuel cell tech—in the CR-V
Honda announced Wednesday that it is planning to use the latest CR-V crossover as the basis for its next hydrogen fuel cell vehicle—one that, for the first time, will include home-charging capability. Production of the CR-V Fuel Cell—if Honda opts to keep the nomenclature it used for its last...
dcnewsnow.com
Study: Toyota and Honda owners are defecting to Tesla
Tesla is siphoning customers away from Honda and Toyota, according to a new study released this week by S&P Global Mobility. Among EV makers, Tesla remains in another league when it comes to attracting and keeping new customers. The Tesla Model Y has a 60.5% brand loyalty rate in the U.S., and nearly 74% of buyers are coveted conquest sales that come from outside the brand.
MotorTrend Magazine
Serving as the holy grail of S-chassis, this Nissan S14-based 270R is one of just 30 examples ever produced.
Based on what you see in today's market, special or limited-edition vehicles are usually slightly dressed-up versions of the original chassis using a unique paint code, gussied up badging, and perhaps a gloss black version of the original wheels offered. Back in 1994, right after Nissan introduced the latest version of the affordable, sporty, rear-wheel drive coupe, the S14, it rolled out the 270R - a hotter version of the newly introduced 2-door built by its tuning extension, Nissan Motorsports International, or Nismo, as it's known.
RideApart
Team Suzuki Racing To Shut Down Websites And Social Media Accounts
It’s hard to say goodbye to a good friend, especially when they’ve enriched your life with such memorable moments. For many MotoGP fans, Team Suzuki Racing fits that bill. Ever the underdog, the Hamamatsu squad didn’t post the best qualifying times or top the speed trap standings. Still, Suzuki remained competitive over the last few seasons, even seizing its first rider’s title since 2000 thanks Joan Mir’s consistent 2020 performance.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
