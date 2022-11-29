Read full article on original website
An Iranian Man Celebrating His Country's Loss To The US In The World Cup Was Killed By Security Forces, Human Rights Groups Say
Human rights groups say at least 448 people, including 60 children, have been killed by security forces since protests broke out over Mahsa Amini's death.
NPR
The Supreme Court puts Biden's student loan relief program on ice for now
The legal fight over President Biden's student loan relief program has put a lot of borrowers in limbo. And now the Supreme Court is going to have its say. Yeah. The court announced Thursday that it will hear arguments about the president's plan. They're going to do so in February. That will prolong the uncertainty for borrowers, who are anxious to see how much of their loans might be written off, if at all. NPR's Elissa Nadworny has been covering all this and joins us this morning. Hey, Elissa.
NPR
News brief: Trump Organization trial, student loan relief, South Africa scandal
Prosecutors to make closing arguments in Trump Organization trial. Supreme Court to hear Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cash-stuffed sofa leads to calls for South Africa's president to resign. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent...
NPR
China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change
The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In China, protests against the government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. Yet...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Elizabeth Holmes, Donald Trump, and childcare are all contributing to a loss of trust in women leaders
Trust in women leaders is depleting worldwide a survey found. High-profile sexism and a lack of childcare options are among the culprits.
NPR
The EU aims to find a way to hold Putin responsible for war crimes in Ukraine
Europe is also looking for new ways to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's time for a new tribunal. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) URSULA VON DER LEYEN: Russia must pay for its horrific crimes, including for its crime of...
NPR
Experts have been pushing China's government to ramp up vaccinations
NPR's A Martinez talks to Mary Gallagher, University of Michigan's director of the Center for Chinese Studies, about China's COVID-19 struggle, much of which is linked to low vaccination rates there. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. As China weighs potentially easing its strict zero-COVID policies, we're going to hear about how...
NPR
U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits
The U.S. and the European Union are taking aim again at Russia's oil profits, which it uses to fund the war in Ukraine. New rules start next week. The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula to choke off Russia's funding of its war in Ukraine.
NPR
The U.S. aims to ensure that the aid to Ukraine goes where it's supposed to go
NPR's A Martinez talks to Mark Cancian, senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies' International Security program, about government oversight of U.S. aid to Ukraine. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The U.S. has been supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia with billions of dollars in aid and weapons. But...
NPR
South Africa's president is facing calls for his resignation
Cyril Ramaphosa is also facing the threat of impeachment over charges of alleged corruption and a story that centers on a sofa stuffed with cash. South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is clinging to his political life and the party of Nelson Mandela, the ruling African National Congress, in a crisis mode. Ramaphosa is facing calls to resign and possible impeachment proceedings after an independent panel appointed by parliament alleged that he broke anti-corruption laws and violated the constitution.
NPR
Abortion funds navigate a new legal reality post-Roe
It's been almost six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, abortion funds, which help people pay for the procedure, have had to navigate a new legal reality. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In the nearly six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion funds...
NPR
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron
When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying yesterday he wouldn't rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. But there are also certain traditions to keep - a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, a meeting in the Oval Office and the glamour of a state dinner. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports on President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
NPR
Labor historians urge Biden against intervening rail labor deal
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Joseph McCartin, executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, about Biden's track record on labor. The Senate today passed legislation to avert a holiday season rail strike, ending an impasse between rail workers and their companies. It was already passed by the House, and it now heads to President Biden's desk. Just days ago, Biden made a personal appeal, calling on Congress to impose this agreement, a deal that was reached in September but had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. Biden's decision to intervene risks a backlash from some labor allies. In an open letter, over 100 labor historians called on the president not to undermine collective bargaining. One of the professors who signed that letter is Joseph McCartin of Georgetown University. When I spoke to him earlier today, he told me that the president should have more carefully considered the implications of this type of intervention.
NPR
Putin turns down Biden talks and defends Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid
MOSCOW — The Kremlin dismissed the idea of talks with President Biden to end the war in Ukraine on Friday, and defended its repeated attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as "inevitable." On Thursday, Biden said he would be willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin "if in fact there...
NPR
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial
Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing arguments began today in the tax fraud trial against Donald Trump's company. In a Manhattan...
