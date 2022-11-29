Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Popculture
'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50
David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NPR
Bats use the same trick as death metal growlers and throat singers
MARIAH CAREY: (Singing) You make me feel so high. But even Mariah Carey wouldn't stand a chance against a bat. They can pull off seven octaves. COEN ELEMANS: So basically, we were interested in, like, how can bats make all these different sounds? Well, they sort of make low-frequency calls and make echolocation calls, and they span together, like, seven octaves.
NPR
2 sisters get to know the man who is keeping their brother's name alive
In this week's StoryCorps, two sisters talk to a man who knew their late brother and took his last name as a way of honoring him. Time now for StoryCorps. Today, a story about keeping a name alive. We'll hear from two sisters from Cameroon. They spent four decades grieving their brother, Acha Mbiwan. He died in a car accident in the 1980s. Then in 2012, they discovered a man in America who had their unique last name.
NPR
Tilda Swinton stars twice in 'The Eternal Daughter' — as both parent and child
This is FRESH AIR. In the new movie "The Eternal Daughter," Tilda Swinton plays two characters - a mother and a daughter - who have gone to spend a winter holiday at a hotel in Wales. It's the latest from the English writer director Joanna Hogg, best known for her recent films, "The Souvenir" and "The Souvenir Part II." "The Eternal Daughter" opens in theaters this week. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
NPR
The meaning of dread and how to manage it
NPR's Life Kit host Marielle Segarra speaks with Saleem Reshamwala, the host of "The Dread Project," about the meaning of dread and exercises to help manage it. We all have a list of things we dread these days - the start of the work week late on Sunday afternoon, the impending holidays and what we're doing about them, the existential threat of climate change.
NPR
Dear Life Kit: My folks guilt-trip me into spending the holidays with them
Need some really good advice? Look no further than Dear Life Kit. In each episode, we pose one of your most pressing questions to an expert. This question was answered by John Kim, a therapist, life coach and host of The Angry Therapist, a podcast he uses to deliver what he calls "self-help in a shot glass." This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
