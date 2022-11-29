ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

A civil resistance expert on the protests in China and Iran

NPR's Ari Shapiro speak with political scientist Erica Chenoweth, who studies civil resistance movements, about the protests China and Iran. Why do some protest movements succeed while others fail? That question is relevant to the people in China who marched in the streets protesting the zero-COVID policy and to those in Iran who've been demonstrating for months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in government custody. Erica Chenoweth is a political scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School. They study protests around the world and what makes them work. Thanks for being here.
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
NPR

News brief: Trump Organization trial, student loan relief, South Africa scandal

Prosecutors to make closing arguments in Trump Organization trial. Supreme Court to hear Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cash-stuffed sofa leads to calls for South Africa's president to resign. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent...
NPR

The EU aims to find a way to hold Putin responsible for war crimes in Ukraine

NPR's A Martinez talks to Luis Moreno Ocampo, former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, about an EU proposal for a special war crimes court in Ukraine. Europe is also looking for new ways to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's time for a new tribunal.
NPR

The U.S. aims to ensure that the aid to Ukraine goes where it's supposed to go

NPR's A Martinez talks to Mark Cancian, senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies' International Security program, about government oversight of U.S. aid to Ukraine. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The U.S. has been supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia with billions of dollars in aid and weapons. But...
NPR

The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end

President Biden is expected to sign a bill forcing the railroad unions to accept an agreement negotiated months ago — putting an end to a years-long bargaining process. The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end. President Biden this morning is signing legislation that would force rail unions to accept an agreement negotiated in September. The House and Senate both passed the bill that leaves out the sick leave that was a major sticking point for workers. NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo has been following these negotiations. So earlier this week, President Biden asked Congress to pass the bill, and it seems like the president got what he wanted.
NPR

China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change

The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In China, protests against the government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. Yet...
NPR

Biden rolls out the red carpet for French President Macron's state visit

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is here in Washington for a state visit. Tonight brings celebrity guests, toasts, lobster on the menu and a performance from musician Jon Batiste. Earlier today, though, it was all business as Macron and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, met in the Oval Office and later took questions from reporters.
NPR

Experts have been pushing China's government to ramp up vaccinations

As China weighs potentially easing its strict zero-COVID policies, we're going to hear about how we got here and what's to come with the University of Michigan's director of the Center for Chinese Studies, Mary Gallagher. Mary, much of China's struggle with COVID is linked to low vaccination rates. The country is going to stick with its own vaccines, which experts say are less effective than the ones being used in the U.S. and other countries. So how is this affecting vaccine hesitancy in China?
NPR

Labor historians urge Biden against intervening rail labor deal

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Joseph McCartin, executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, about Biden's track record on labor. The Senate today passed legislation to avert a holiday season rail strike, ending an impasse between rail workers and their companies. It was already passed by the House, and it now heads to President Biden's desk. Just days ago, Biden made a personal appeal, calling on Congress to impose this agreement, a deal that was reached in September but had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. Biden's decision to intervene risks a backlash from some labor allies. In an open letter, over 100 labor historians called on the president not to undermine collective bargaining. One of the professors who signed that letter is Joseph McCartin of Georgetown University. When I spoke to him earlier today, he told me that the president should have more carefully considered the implications of this type of intervention.

