The former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter on working for CEO Elon Musk

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Yoel Roth, former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter, about his experience working for CEO Elon Musk. As Twitter's head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth helped make the platform what it is today. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he stayed at first. But after a couple weeks, he abruptly resigned. Today Roth agreed to talk to us, and I asked why he left.
Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter

Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
Planet Money's 'The Indicator': How Musk bought Twitter with other people's money

Elon Musk may be the richest person in the world, but he only used some of his cash to buy Twitter for 44 billion bucks. A third of it was borrowed from banks. As Wailin Wong and Darian Woods of our daily economic podcast explain, it's actually Twitter, not Musk, who's on the hook for those loans.
Biden rolls out the red carpet for French President Macron's state visit

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is here in Washington for a state visit. Tonight brings celebrity guests, toasts, lobster on the menu and a performance from musician Jon Batiste. Earlier today, though, it was all business as Macron and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, met in the Oval Office and later took questions from reporters.
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron

When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying yesterday he wouldn't rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. But there are also certain traditions to keep - a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, a meeting in the Oval Office and the glamour of a state dinner. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports on President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial

Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing arguments began today in the tax fraud trial against Donald Trump's company. In a Manhattan...
Consider This from NPR

When Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter closed, the tech site The Verge greeted the news with this headline - "Welcome To Hell, Elon." That's because Musk's stated vision for Twitter, a digital town square where all legal speech flows freely - well, he was about to run head-on into the citizens of that digital town square.
Twitter's Safety Chief Quit. Here's Why.

It didn't take long for Elon Musk's stated vision for Twitter—a "digital town square" where all legal speech flows freely—to run head long into reality. Namely, the fact that many citizens of that town square want to share inaccurate, racist or violent ideas. Yoel Roth used to lead...
China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change

The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In China, protests against the government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. Yet...
What kinds of jobs will be created by offshore wind farms?

When President Biden talks about America's clean energy transition, he often mentions good paying union jobs. We examine what jobs the offshore wind industry could offer. When President Biden talks about America's climate goals, he often frames it around new economic opportunities. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: When...
News brief: Trump Organization trial, student loan relief, South Africa scandal

A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent review of documents that the Justice Department seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort. That ruling removes the hurdle that Justice said was delaying its criminal investigation into the handling of top secret government information it says that it recovered from Trump's residence.
FTX collapse offers lessons about the cyber risks of cryptocurrency investing

The scandal involving the "King of Crypto" and the crash of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to unfold. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. More fallout from the FTX crypto scandal. The former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. But...
The French baguette is added to UNESCO's 'intangible cultural heritage' list

While he was giving a speech in the U.S., French President Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette "250 grams of magic and perfection." RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside...
The EU aims to find a way to hold Putin responsible for war crimes in Ukraine

NPR's A Martinez talks to Luis Moreno Ocampo, former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, about an EU proposal for a special war crimes court in Ukraine. Europe is also looking for new ways to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's time for a new tribunal.

