Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter on working for CEO Elon Musk
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Yoel Roth, former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter, about his experience working for CEO Elon Musk. As Twitter's head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth helped make the platform what it is today. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he stayed at first. But after a couple weeks, he abruptly resigned. Today Roth agreed to talk to us, and I asked why he left.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Elizabeth Holmes, Donald Trump, and childcare are all contributing to a loss of trust in women leaders
Trust in women leaders is depleting worldwide a survey found. High-profile sexism and a lack of childcare options are among the culprits.
NPR
Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter
Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
NPR
Planet Money's 'The Indicator': How Musk bought Twitter with other people's money
Elon Musk may be the richest person in the world, but he only used some of his cash to buy Twitter for 44 billion bucks. A third of it was borrowed from banks. As Wailin Wong and Darian Woods of our daily economic podcast explain, it's actually Twitter, not Musk, who's on the hook for those loans.
NPR
Biden rolls out the red carpet for French President Macron's state visit
The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is here in Washington for a state visit. Tonight brings celebrity guests, toasts, lobster on the menu and a performance from musician Jon Batiste. Earlier today, though, it was all business as Macron and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, met in the Oval Office and later took questions from reporters.
NPR
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron
When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying yesterday he wouldn't rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. But there are also certain traditions to keep - a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, a meeting in the Oval Office and the glamour of a state dinner. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports on President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
NPR
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial
Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing arguments began today in the tax fraud trial against Donald Trump's company. In a Manhattan...
NPR
U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits
The U.S. and the European Union are taking aim again at Russia's oil profits, which it uses to fund the war in Ukraine. New rules start next week. The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula to choke off Russia's funding of its war in Ukraine.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
When Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter closed, the tech site The Verge greeted the news with this headline - "Welcome To Hell, Elon." That's because Musk's stated vision for Twitter, a digital town square where all legal speech flows freely - well, he was about to run head-on into the citizens of that digital town square.
NPR
Twitter's Safety Chief Quit. Here's Why.
It didn't take long for Elon Musk's stated vision for Twitter—a "digital town square" where all legal speech flows freely—to run head long into reality. Namely, the fact that many citizens of that town square want to share inaccurate, racist or violent ideas. Yoel Roth used to lead...
NPR
China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change
The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In China, protests against the government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. Yet...
NPR
What kinds of jobs will be created by offshore wind farms?
When President Biden talks about America's clean energy transition, he often mentions good paying union jobs. We examine what jobs the offshore wind industry could offer. When President Biden talks about America's climate goals, he often frames it around new economic opportunities. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: When...
NPR
News brief: Trump Organization trial, student loan relief, South Africa scandal
A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent review of documents that the Justice Department seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort. That ruling removes the hurdle that Justice said was delaying its criminal investigation into the handling of top secret government information it says that it recovered from Trump's residence.
NPR
Putin turns down Biden talks and defends Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid
MOSCOW — The Kremlin dismissed the idea of talks with President Biden to end the war in Ukraine on Friday, and defended its repeated attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as "inevitable." On Thursday, Biden said he would be willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin "if in fact there...
NPR
FTX collapse offers lessons about the cyber risks of cryptocurrency investing
The scandal involving the "King of Crypto" and the crash of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to unfold. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. More fallout from the FTX crypto scandal. The former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. But...
Cumbria coalmine plan is ‘backward step’, says government climate expert
A mooted new coalmine in Cumbria would be “a backward step”, the UK government’s climate champion has warned ahead of an imminent decision on the controversial plan’s future, expected this week. Alok Sharma, whose presidency of the Cop26 international climate talks ended last month, took to...
NPR
The French baguette is added to UNESCO's 'intangible cultural heritage' list
While he was giving a speech in the U.S., French President Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette "250 grams of magic and perfection." RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside...
NPR
The EU aims to find a way to hold Putin responsible for war crimes in Ukraine
NPR's A Martinez talks to Luis Moreno Ocampo, former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, about an EU proposal for a special war crimes court in Ukraine. Europe is also looking for new ways to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's time for a new tribunal.
Comments / 0