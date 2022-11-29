Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: School changes for Thursday (ongoing updates)
Hope Lutheran School starting 2 hours late, no morning extended-care program or half-day preschool. KG November 30, 2022 (10:04 pm) Kennedy Catholic two hours late start. Wsresident December 1, 2022 (6:53 am) Why? We don’t even have snow on the ground The forecast is 50% for the next 2 hours....
SCHOOLS: Meet – and join! – Friends of West Seattle Elementary
Those are some of the founding members of the new PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) launched for West Seattle Elementary. Elle sent the photo and report:. West Seattle Elementary is excited to announce the launch of its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO): Friends of West Seattle Elementary (also known as FOWSE). Readers...
WATER: Another big flush ahead, this time for southeast West Seattle and South Park
Back in 2016, after repeated problems with “brown water” in multiple West Seattle neighborhoods, Seattle Public Utilities carried out a major flush of local lines. Now they’re planning one for southeast West Seattle and South Park, in the areas outlined on this map:. That map is included...
BIZNOTE: Spiro’s Pizza and Pasta closing in West Seattle; new restaurant moving in
Recently we noticed online permit activity for 3401 California SW, long the home of the West Seattle location of Spiro’s Pizza and Pasta. The owners weren’t ready to comment on their restaurant’s future until today. Here’s their announcement:. Dear West Seattle,. Since 1991, Spiro’s Pizza &...
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Lights, music, theater, books, more!
Now that the weather has calmed – a look ahead at the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST POOL REOPENS: After a two-day closure, the pool at 2801 SW Thistle is back open today but on a limited schedule – details in this update.
2 tree lightings, Winter Wander scavenger hunt, music, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Thursday photo @ Hiawatha, tweeted by @i8ipod) Still just a little snow on the ground (and a little more possible) as one of the biggest weekends of the holiday season begins. So here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (where you’ll find lots of other seasonal info too):
WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Thursday morning/midday updates
(Latest ‘live’ view from California/Admiral SDOT camera) Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 1st. Icy (and then snowy) weather has led to some changes this morning. (Anything to add? Text/call 206-293-6302) SCHOOL CHANGES. Several schools and neighboring districts are starting late, as announced last night and this morning....
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowlers
We live in a townhouse in the alley behind Juneau Street Market. Our neighbor’s mailbox was broken into on Monday night and his mail was stolen. (The thief also checked our mailboxes and checked out our neighbor’s house.) We have video of the thieves approaching and of the break-in. (above) … Our neighbor has reported the incident but we wanted the West Seattle community to be aware.
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Menashe home’s first official night, and 2 special dates to visit
We’ve been by already twice for previews (here and here) – and tonight’s the first official night for the Menashe Family‘s famous Christmas lights at 5605 Beach Drive SW. Our photo doesn’t really do it justice, so if you love lights, you have to see it in person. Here are two special dates you might consider visiting:
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool’s plan for next two days
After being closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a staff shortage caused by illness, Southwest Pool opened for limited operations today. Now we have an update on the next two days:. Southwest Pool will run normal programs Friday, December 2nd, but we are closed for Saturday, December 3rd. We still have...
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Shining bright in Fauntlee Hills
Tonight we photographed one of the first big West Seattle Christmas light displays up every year … at the home of Ken Arkills in Fauntlee Hills. The house is on a corner lot, so there’s a lot to see on multiple sides. You can see it at 39th...
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday notes + weekend alert
Very cold overnight – temperatures dropped into the 20s. But only a slight chance of snow this morning, with today’s high near 40. (Check the latest alert status here.) -The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its regular schedule this morning. -WSF’s Triangle Route is too –...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 reader reports
PACKAGE THEFT: Jessica reports this person stole a package Wednesday on 14th SW and her security cam got the thief and his getaway car:. Couldn’t make out a license plate #. Saw him drive away in person and it looked like the plate was covered with a yellow paper/advertisement.
FOLLOWUP: Beaches reopen after Lincoln Park sewage leak
Four days after a sewage leak was detected and repaired at Lincoln Park, testing shows the beaches in the area are safe to use again. That’s the word from the King County Wastewater Treatment Division, which is responsible for the equipment that failed and caused the leak – an air valve in a vault along a “force main” that carries wastewater and stormwater north from the Barton Pump Station north of the Fauntleroy ferry dock. KCWTD spokesperson Marie Fiore says they estimate 13,000 gallons had leaked before th problem was fixed, but they don’t know how much of that got into Puget Sound, as some of it was contained by the vault and pumped out by Seattle Public Utilities before crews zeroed in on the problem and handed it off to the county. Fiore told us earlier this week that the vault is inspected frequently and had gone through an inspection less than two weeks before the valve failure.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V
Andy sent this stolen-car report, hoping you might see it abandoned somewhere:. I wanted to report that my red 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen sometime between 3 am-530 am this morning. It had been parked right in front of our house on SW Dawson Street (west of California Ave/Rite Aid).
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
The Winter Storm Warning alert issued late last night during another blast of snow is still in effect through 11 am, but the forecast is back to rain, and the temperature – currently in the high 30s – is currently more conducive to that. The forecast suggests the next chance of snow here is late tonight.
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 easy ways to give the gift of history
(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society) Two holiday-shopping notes tonight from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – first, TONIGHT is the deadline to order Log House Museum 25th anniversary apparel in time to get it before Christmas (as first mentioned here two weeks ago) – you can order here. They’ll have another batch for sale after that, through year’s end, but not available before Christmas, so if you’re interested, order now.
BIZNOTE: Pet Supplies Plus now open at Westwood Village
A year and a half after we first reported it was on the way, Pet Supplies Plus is now open in the center of Westwood Village. The store is operated by a regional franchisee of a nationwide chain with more than 400 locations. It offers grooming and a dog wash as well as merchandise; hours are 9 am-9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, 10 am-6 pm Sundays.
VIDEO: What it’s like operating West Seattle’s only emergency shelter, and how you can help
“I have people here … They need to be treated with dignity.”. Some have asked what kind of help he could use right now. Warm-clothing items like hats and gloves. Volunteer help, too. And also – understanding. If you know of someone who needs shelter – or have...
Eviction notice posted at Pegasus Pizza on Alki
That’s the notice that was posted this morning on the door of Pegasus Pizza (2768 Alki SW); we went there after a reader tip. The doors were chained and locked. Court records indicate an “unlawful detainer” (eviction) case was filed against the business in July, and that the eviction order followed a hearing and ruling on November 16. According to case documents, the restaurant was ordered to pay its landlord, Alki 37 LLC, more than $146,000. We are working to reach Pegasus’s owners for comment. They moved into this building 15 years ago from a different location on the same block; the space underwent changes six years ago.
