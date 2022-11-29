ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Weather Service Needs Additional Snow + Weather Reporters

How much snow did you get? How did it compare to what your neighbors received? Or your co-workers? And did your total match what the television stations reported?. We count on local meteorologists to provide us the forecasts that we base our work and recreation on. In order to do that, those meteorologists count on data - lots of data. The weather models that they run in order to provide a semi-accurate forecast for our area depends on both historical and contemporary weather data - specifically things like temperature and precipitation (both snow and rain) amounts.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say ‘Get Your Trees Now’

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Can’t Remember A Movie Title? Try Searching With This Website

A long while ago, like back in probably late 2004 I was on a mission to find a movie I saw a trailer for one time. This was back in the Blockbuster video store days, and I consulted with the employees who were solid movie fanatics in the Duluth, MN store. I only remembered a couple of lines from the trailer and that wasn't enough to go on for them to help me figure out the film's title. I also didn't at the time know any of the actors in it.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
