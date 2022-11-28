Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
foxla.com
18 arrested for organized retail thefts across LA County
LOS ANGELES - Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said Saturday. The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 20, faced charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects live throughout the city and county of Los Angeles.
Hundreds of sea lions are taking over a Ventura County beach
A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
vidanewspaper.com
Free Thanksgiving Meal in Oxnard
The 13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal was held last Tuesday November 23rd, at Casa Lopez. This event Co-Hosted by Inlakech Cultural Arts Center, The Port of Hueneme, Casa Lopez, and Chick-Fil-A, as well as the Oxnard Monday Club drew over 250 community members. The meal which consisted of turkey, ham,...
FOUND: Detectives Seek Public Help Locating Missing Castaic Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Castaic man, Trent Michael Boser. UPDATE: Boser has been found safe. Boser is described as a 47-year-old white male adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block ...
signalscv.com
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to information reported from the scene. Supervising Fire Dispatcher Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there was only one vehicle involved and no...
Victim Located in Parking Structure Stabbed in Head
Ventura, CA: Ventura Police Department officers responded to a call of a stabbing victim on the first level of the downtown parking structure located on the 500 block of Santa Clara Street in the city of Ventura Friday, Dec. 2, around 2:14 a.m. The victim told 911 operators that he...
YAHOO!
Roundup: Murder charges dropped in Santa Ynez case, more news
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed murder charges in a case that involved a regional manhunt in October. The complaint against a Lancaster man, Rylen Quinn Svane Morris, who was 26 at the time of his arrest, has been dismissed, prosecutors said Friday.
Charges dismissed for suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Due to new information regarding Terry Wilson’s cause of death, the People can't proceed with the homicide case against Rylen Quinn Svane Morris at this time.
kclu.org
A nightmare remembered: Fifth anniversary of destructive Thomas wildfire in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
It’s normally one of the happiest times of year. But, for thousands of people in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, it brings up memories of a holiday season which turned into a nightmare. It was December 4th, 2007. Fire investigators say high Santa Ana winds damaged some the power...
Prosecutors dismiss homicide case against 26-year-old for October death of Santa Ynez man
The People have dismissed the homicide case against Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, for the October death of Terry Lee Wilson, 72, in Santa Ynez. The post Prosecutors dismiss homicide case against 26-year-old for October death of Santa Ynez man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death investigation underway for Ojai couple
Detectives are investigating the deaths of an Ojai couple found dead in their home with a firearm, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The post Death investigation underway for Ojai couple appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder
Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information
Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910.
Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says
Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
Sheriff's Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country
Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
theavtimes.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
Feel The Holiday Spirit All Month Long At These Santa Clarita Light Displays
Santa Clarita has no shortage of holiday spirit, with light displays running all month long. KHTS has compiled a list of holiday light displays to take the whole family to this December. Full Street Displays Candy Cane Lane: Wakefield Court, Saugus, Dec. 1-Dec. 25 from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Reindeer Lane: Grandview Drive, Valencia, from 5:30 ...
sanfernandosun.com
In Memory of his Son, a Father Stands Up to a ‘Monster’ Called Fentanyl
For months, Jaime Puerta has done what no parent would ever want to do — relive a nightmare dozens of times recounting the day when his only son Daniel died. In schools and organizations, in small groups and large auditoriums, in person and on Zoom, Puerta gives talks aimed at educating parents, teachers and especially students between the ages of 12 and 17 years old who attend middle school and high school.
