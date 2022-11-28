Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO