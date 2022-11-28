ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxla.com

18 arrested for organized retail thefts across LA County

LOS ANGELES - Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said Saturday. The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 20, faced charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects live throughout the city and county of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Hundreds of sea lions are taking over a Ventura County beach

A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Free Thanksgiving Meal in Oxnard

The 13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal was held last Tuesday November 23rd, at Casa Lopez. This event Co-Hosted by Inlakech Cultural Arts Center, The Port of Hueneme, Casa Lopez, and Chick-Fil-A, as well as the Oxnard Monday Club drew over 250 community members. The meal which consisted of turkey, ham,...
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

One dead in solo crash

A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to information reported from the scene. Supervising Fire Dispatcher Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there was only one vehicle involved and no...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YAHOO!

Roundup: Murder charges dropped in Santa Ynez case, more news

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed murder charges in a case that involved a regional manhunt in October. The complaint against a Lancaster man, Rylen Quinn Svane Morris, who was 26 at the time of his arrest, has been dismissed, prosecutors said Friday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder

Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information

Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says

Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country

Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
LANCASTER, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanfernandosun.com

In Memory of his Son, a Father Stands Up to a ‘Monster’ Called Fentanyl

For months, Jaime Puerta has done what no parent would ever want to do — relive a nightmare dozens of times recounting the day when his only son Daniel died. In schools and organizations, in small groups and large auditoriums, in person and on Zoom, Puerta gives talks aimed at educating parents, teachers and especially students between the ages of 12 and 17 years old who attend middle school and high school.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

