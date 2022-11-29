ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
TAMPA, FL
WJBF.com

Antonio Brown wanted for domestic violence in South Tampa

According to officials, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest after being accused of domestic violence. Antonio Brown wanted for domestic violence in South …. According to officials, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Former MLB star arrested on drug charge

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Derek Bell is facing a drug charge after being arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine. During his MLB career, Bell played for the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates. According to a report from the...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WFLA

Fleetwood Mac co-lead vocalist Christine McVie dies, aged 79

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band confirmed. The band shared a message on their Twitter page saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented […]
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay

Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
TAMPA, FL
J.M. Lesinski

Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo

A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.
SPRING HILL, FL
995qyk.com

Study Shows Tampa Is Highly Targeted For Phone Scams

A recent study shows that Tampa is a highly targeted city for phone scams. Does your phone blow up all day from unwanted calls? It seems like I’m constantly dodging calls labeled “Scam Likely.” Well apparently I’m not alone. Allaboutcookies.org recently conducted a study that showed certain cities are bigger targets for telemarketing and phone scams.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy