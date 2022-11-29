Read full article on original website
Related
1650thefan.com
12.2 & 12.3 – Metro basketball & wrestling matchups
Top-ranked Waterloo West girls basketball hosts Dubuque Senior tonight at 7:30. The Wahawks play again on Saturday at 4 at Mason City. The Waterloo West boys basketball team is back in action tomorrow at 5 when it visits Waterloo Columbus. Cedar Falls wrestling hosts the Keith Young Invitational tomorrow. The...
1650thefan.com
12.1.22 – Metro boys basketball, girls & boys wrestling results
In metro boys basketball last night, Cedar Falls escaped with a 75-71 overtime win at Waterloo East. The Tigers’ Dallas Bear led all scorers with 28 points, and he was joined in double figures by Anthony Galvin, who added 13. The Trojans were led by Kewone Jones and Jamauryus...
1650thefan.com
12.02.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview
After playing eight consecutive home games from late October through Thanksgiving, the Black Hawks open a four-game homestand with Friday and Saturday matchups against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Waterloo has generally been on an upswing since earlier meeting with Sioux Falls. For tickets to either game this weekend – or...
1650thefan.com
11.30.22 – Cole & Company Podcast
Wednesday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. ESPN college basketball analyst Kevin Lehman joins with his latest on Iowa, UNI and Drake men’s hoops. Waterloo East high school boys basketball coach Brent Carmichael joins to discuss the Trojans rivalry win over Waterloo West last night and expectations for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
1650thefan.com
12.01.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
The Black Hawks meet the Sioux Falls Stampede this Friday and Saturday. Before the weekend is over, the head coaches for both teams will be in Cornwall, Ontario. Hawks Coach Matt Smaby talks about working with the team that will represent the U.S. during the World Junior A Challenge. Today’s...
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Police Arrest Robber
Cedar Falls Police have arrested a 24-year old man in connection with a robbery at a Cedar Falls convenience store Sunday night, as well as robberies early Tuesday morning at a Hilton Garden Inn and the Super 8 motel. Officers were dispatched to the Hilton Garden Inn just before 4:00AM Tuesday morning on a report of a robbery. The man entered the building and took money from the front desk before leaving through a back door. While officers were searching the area for the suspect, a call of another robbery came in just down the road. A report of a robbery at the Super 8 motel at 7515 Nordic Drive occurred not long after. The man was described as also wearing dark clothing and leaving from a middle entrance. The suspect was seen walking westbound along W. Ridgeway Avenue. Following a brief pursuit on foot, he was taken into custody and the stolen cash was recovered. In the investigation, the man admitted to the robbery at the Metro Mart on Franklin Street Sunday night. Giovanni Davis was charged with two counts of 1st degree robbery for the Metro Mart and Super 8 incidents, and 1st degree burglary in the Hilton Garden Inn incident, and interference with official acts.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
Comments / 0