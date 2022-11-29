Cedar Falls Police have arrested a 24-year old man in connection with a robbery at a Cedar Falls convenience store Sunday night, as well as robberies early Tuesday morning at a Hilton Garden Inn and the Super 8 motel. Officers were dispatched to the Hilton Garden Inn just before 4:00AM Tuesday morning on a report of a robbery. The man entered the building and took money from the front desk before leaving through a back door. While officers were searching the area for the suspect, a call of another robbery came in just down the road. A report of a robbery at the Super 8 motel at 7515 Nordic Drive occurred not long after. The man was described as also wearing dark clothing and leaving from a middle entrance. The suspect was seen walking westbound along W. Ridgeway Avenue. Following a brief pursuit on foot, he was taken into custody and the stolen cash was recovered. In the investigation, the man admitted to the robbery at the Metro Mart on Franklin Street Sunday night. Giovanni Davis was charged with two counts of 1st degree robbery for the Metro Mart and Super 8 incidents, and 1st degree burglary in the Hilton Garden Inn incident, and interference with official acts.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO