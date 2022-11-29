Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Kaiser Elementary Awarded $20,362 KEF Lead the Spark Grant
Kaiser Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) Lead the Spark grant for their initiative ‘Paletero de Libros’ to provide a mobile library for the community. The Paletero de Libros is a cargo tricycle that unfolds into a tiny library kiosk, complete with books, a check-out station,...
$76,107 in Educator Grants Awarded by Klein ISD Education Foundation
Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. McGown, made surprise visits aboard the KEF Celebration Express, delivering $76,107 in innovative classroom grants. School staff across the district were stunned and overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters poured out of a school bus to deliver oversized...
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...
KEF Awards Klein Cain $2,000 for ‘Models and Medicine’ Grant
Klein Cain High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to purchase pathology models and charts for Pharmacology and Pharmacy Technician Practicum courses. These two Health Science courses allow students to earn their certification as a Pharmacy Technician upon high school graduation. During a surprise visit by...
Hassler Elementary Awarded $5,500 KEF Grant for ‘Klein-da-Cool Classroom’
Hassler Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide lessons that excite, engage, and memorably educate students. Learning will occur in a “transformed” classroom through a rigorous and personalized curriculum. During a surprise visit by the Klein ISD Education Foundation Celebration Express, the school was...
KEF Awards Bernshausen Elementary $7,000 for ‘Mirror Mirror on the Wall’ Grant
Bernshausen Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to transform a regular classroom into an observation classroom. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff were overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
Klein ISD
Teacher Feature: Leah Plagens, Frank Elementary
They say when it’s right, you’ll know. And Frank Elementary 1st-grade teacher Leah Plagens knows—teaching was the right choice for her. “I have wanted to be a teacher ever since I can remember. I had such close relationships with my elementary school teachers growing up,” Ms. Plagens said. “I felt tremendous support, love, and care daily. As I grew, I wanted to help others feel the same value and worth.”
Wunderlich Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘BOOST’ School Spirit
Wunderlich Intermediate received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to fund the school spirit store and coffee cart managed by students to boost school spirit and morale. These additions will allow students to apply skills they are learning in their core content classes and electives, reinforce school values...
Houston-area school district knowingly hired teacher accused of abusing student
Melody LaPointe was offered a job at Goose Creek CISD while under investigation for allegedly starving a student.
$3,650 ‘Uke Can Do It!’ Grant Awarded to Benignus Elementary by KEF
Benignus Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide a ukulele program for 5th-grade students in their music class. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff was overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their school bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
TSU Police Chief explains with FOX 26 as to why she's suing the university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young tells FOX 26 she’s suing the university, so the truth can come out. She claims TSU is retaliating against her because she told officers to stop acting as personal assistants for TSU President, Dr. Lecia Crumpton-Young. "They’re not there to...
Click2Houston.com
Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth
HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
Elevated levels of lead detected in water samples in some NW Harris County neighborhoods
The amount of lead exceeded the EPA action level earlier this year, the utility district said. MUD 70 includes the Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions.
Westbury High School graduate to open third Chick-fil-A on Dec. 1 in Meyer Park Center
A new location of the fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A will open Dec. 1 in the Meyer Park Center, 9799 S. Post Oak Road, Houston. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new location of the fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A will open Dec. 1 in the Meyer Park Center, 9799 S. Post Oak Road, Houston.
fox26houston.com
Security changes at Harris County owned facilities
The tragedy at Astroworld Fest is something this city will never forget. As we continue to move forward, we want to make sure it never happens again. Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia shares the important safety updates.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area doctor implements lung cancer screening program to help bring statistics down
BAYTOWN – November is lung cancer awareness month, and this kind of cancer is on the rise and is deadly. According to the American Cancer Society, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Dr. Houssam Oueini implemented the lung cancer screening program...
Humble City Council green lights Harmony Cove development
Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway and Old Humble Road, the community will feature 412 single-family homes starting at $300,000. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Humble City Council approved plans for Harmony Cove—a new neighborhood by Saratoga Homes—on Oct. 27. Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway...
Pct. 4: Cleaning crew finds grenade inside home in N. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bomb squad safely removed a hand grenade found at a home in the Westfield area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at a home on Woodchurch Lane just north of Cypress Creek Parkway. Precinct 4 said a cleaning...
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
