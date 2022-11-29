MCGRAW, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man faces 5 felonies. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on West Main Street in the Village of McGraw Thursday. 47-year-old Chester Burdick was arrested after Officers located more than an ounce of meth, a half ounce of cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, pills, cash, and distribution material. Officials say the drugs found during the search have an approximate street value of over $5,330. Burdick was remanded to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He’ll face 5 felony counts of drug possession and two misdemeanors in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday, December 5th, at 11:00 a.m. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

