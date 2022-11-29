Read full article on original website
i100rocks.com
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
i100rocks.com
TCAT GM addresses service cuts, employee shortages
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has been announcing service cuts for the past few weeks. Scot Vanderpool is the transit company’s general manager. He tells us they’re facing several problems. Vanderpool adds they have other shortages. Service cuts have been announced weekly since mid-October. FULL INTERVIEW: TCAT’s...
i100rocks.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
i100rocks.com
Mahogany Grill will close Christmas Eve, reopen in March
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Mahogany Grill as you know it, is closing. The giant in the Downtown Ithaca restaurant scene for the last two decades said they’ll reopen with a new concept and refreshed space in March of 2023, aided by its sister restaurant MIX Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant is currently open Fridays through Tuesdays, until it’s last day as Mahogany Grill on December 24th.
i100rocks.com
Cortland Police Department investigating motorcycle theft
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Cortland Police Department is investigating a motorcycle theft. It was stolen near 11 Clinton Avenue several weeks ago. The suspect was last seen riding it down Charles Street. Anyone with info is asked to contact Lieutenant Edwards with the Cortland Police Department at (607) 758-8307.
i100rocks.com
Cayuga County Legislature to lose four seats in 2024
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cayuga County Legislature will be getting smaller. FingerLakes1.com reports the legislature will lose four seats in 2024, going from 15 to 11 seats. A manual recount of votes has been completed and the proposition was approved by a razor-thin margin. The 11-member legislature will...
i100rocks.com
Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis names next Chief of Staff
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca has its next Chief of Staff. Mayor Laura Lewis appointed Deb Mohlenhoff for the role Friday. The Ithaca College graduate has lived in Ithaca for 30 years, serving 12 years as 5th Ward Alderperson on Ithaca’s Common Council. She also has worked in higher education at IC and TC3, most recently as the Associate Vice President of College relations for the Panthers.
i100rocks.com
Ithaca man charged in stolen car investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two felonies. 23-year-old Mason Thomas was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday following an investigation into a stolen car. Around 7:00 a.m. November 21st, a 2011 Honda Accord was reported stolen from a residence on Dryden Road in the Town of Dryden. The owner says the vehicle was stolen out of their driveway while it was warming up.
i100rocks.com
Southern Tier under wind advisory
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Southern Tier. Gusts up to 50 miles an hour are expected, especially at higher elevations. Forecasters say the wind will be at its peak this afternoon into early evening. The advisory will be lifted...
i100rocks.com
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
i100rocks.com
Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
i100rocks.com
McGraw man arrested in Cortland County drug raid
MCGRAW, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man faces 5 felonies. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on West Main Street in the Village of McGraw Thursday. 47-year-old Chester Burdick was arrested after Officers located more than an ounce of meth, a half ounce of cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, pills, cash, and distribution material. Officials say the drugs found during the search have an approximate street value of over $5,330. Burdick was remanded to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He’ll face 5 felony counts of drug possession and two misdemeanors in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday, December 5th, at 11:00 a.m. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.
i100rocks.com
Tioga County “John Doe” sentenced in identity theft case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An unidentified Tioga County man is sentenced to 57 months in prison in United State District Court. “John Doe,” of Owego, was found guilty in May of misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft. The man used the identity of a homeless Army veteran living in North Carolina from 1999 to June 2021 to obtain $249,811.93 in Supplemental Security Income and $588,645.85 in state benefits.
i100rocks.com
Cornell names its first female athletics director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell has named its first-ever female athletics director. The university announced Nicki Moore will start the job in January. Moore has nearly two decades of experience in athletics administration roles at the University of North Carolina, the University of Oklahoma, and Colgate. She says she’s “incredibly humbled and honored” to get the job.
