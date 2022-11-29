Read full article on original website
Related
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Russia coordinating Ukraine hacks with missiles, could increasingly target European allies, Microsoft warns
Microsoft’s report comes after nearly 10 months of brutal war in Ukraine, which has seen Russia hacking Ukrainian satellite systems, energy companies and other critical infrastructure.
fintechmagazine.com
How the economic climate is impacting alternative finance
The economic climate is having a huge impact on the alternative finance space. We spoke to three leading industry experts to find out more. As the global recession deepens, it's not only customers that are feeling the pinch. The financial services and banking world has been hit hard too, experiencing a drop in investment, loss of capital, and taking steps to put on hold new projects that are needed to scale and modernise legacy systems.
Macron tells Elon Musk that Twitter must follow rules of E.U.
French President Emmanuel Macron met on Friday with Twitter CEO Elon Musk and told him the social media company had to comply with the rules of the European Union regarding content moderation and freedom of speech. During the meeting, which took place in New Orleans while Macron was in the U.S. for a state dinner, the French president reportedly talked to Musk about his handling of the Twitter platform. A number of decisions made by Musk, including the recent move to end Twitter's policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation, have been harshly criticized by E.U. countries, including French officials. Macron reiterated these concerns during an...
fintechmagazine.com
Has the ‘gamification’ of investing apps gone too far?
In order to attract new customers into the fold, investing apps are trying to make their platforms engaging – but has this led to a problematic culture?. Over the last decade, investing has undergone a transformation. Once the preserve of the rich and well-connected, stocks and shares – and now cryptocurrencies too – have become much more accessible, thanks in large part to a new breed of investing apps like eToro, Webull and Robinhood.
Comments / 0