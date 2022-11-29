Read full article on original website
Related
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'
Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Cost of living: 'No-one likes us. We DO care. We are Millwall'
A chant delivered for decades on the terraces of Millwall football club goes: "No-one likes, no-one likes us, no-one likes us. We don't care." But Christine Cunningham knows that is not true. The club and its fans do care - especially now when the soaring cost of living is making life so hard for those who live in the neighbourhood.
BBC
Purdis Farm couple light up home in memory of daughter
A couple are lighting up their home for Christmas in memory of their daughter who died after childbirth. Jessica Mai Walden, from Bramford, Suffolk, died last May aged 28 after giving birth to her second daughter Orla at Ipswich Hospital. Her parents Julie and Neil Stout, from near Ipswich, said...
BBC
Hull University student died after suspected spider bite - inquest
A student died of sepsis after a suspected spider bite left a gaping wound in his back. Harry Bolton, 19, was found dead in his Hull flat four days after he complained of feeling unwell, an inquest heard. His flatmates had reported a "spider infestation" in their shared student accommodation...
Comments / 0