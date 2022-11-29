Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding
Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
Medieval ring discovered by metal detectorist could fetch $40,000 at auction
It's not every day that one discovers antique heirlooms, but one lucky metal detectorist in England did just that in 2019. Now, his find is expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction. While searching on a farm near Thorncombe in southwest England's Dorset County, David Board discovered a medieval...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
500-year-old cottage built by King Henry VIII’s chaplain to be auctioned for £1
House-hunters are being given the chance to own a Grade II-listed 16th century servant’s cottage at a bargain price - with auction bids starting at just £1.High Heath cottage, known as Mutton’s Castle, is said to be one of a few stone houses of a kind not found anywhere else in England.The stunning 500-year-old property sits in its own gardens and is surrounded by acres of fields just two miles from the Royal town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.It was built in the 1530s by local benefactor John Harman, who became Bishop Vesey and later King Henry VIII’s chaplain.Bishop Vesey...
BBC
Evesham mum 'torn' over school offer for autistic son 95 miles away
The mother of an autistic boy says she feel "torn" over whether to accept a place at a special education needs school 95 miles away from home. Rhys, from Worcestershire, has not been to school for a year, his mother Kat said, as the council could not find a suitable place.
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
Cumbria coalmine plan is ‘backward step’, says government climate expert
A mooted new coalmine in Cumbria would be “a backward step”, the UK government’s climate champion has warned ahead of an imminent decision on the controversial plan’s future, expected this week. Alok Sharma, whose presidency of the Cop26 international climate talks ended last month, took to...
BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered
A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence. Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey. Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
'Pyrotechnic device' posted through Bristol letterbox
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a 'pyrotechnic-style device' was posted through a letterbox. The incident happened in Wootton Road in St Annes, Bristol, at around 18:00 BST on 11 October. The device caused a small fire, which was put out by...
Calls for probe after leaked footage reveals top Scottish Government official boasting that part of his job is 'breaking up' the United Kingdom
Scotland's top civil servant has been urged to launch a probe after a senior Scottish Government official said part of his job was 'breaking up' the UK. A leaked video shows Ken Thomson, the Scottish Government's director-general of strategy and external affairs, telling colleagues his title helps open doors in Whitehall.
BBC
Christmas tractor run in memory of 19-year-old Keiran Hopkins
A convoy of tractors decked in Christmas lights will take to the roads to raise money in memory of a young man who killed himself. Around 250 brightly-illuminated farm vehicles will drive along a 19-mile (30km) circuit through Leicestershire on Saturday. The tractor run is taking place in the memory...
