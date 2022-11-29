ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC

US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding

Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
OKLAHOMA STATE
BBC

Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force

The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC

Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash

The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC

Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds

A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC

Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case

South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
The Independent

500-year-old cottage built by King Henry VIII’s chaplain to be auctioned for £1

House-hunters are being given the chance to own a Grade II-listed 16th century servant’s cottage at a bargain price - with auction bids starting at just £1.High Heath cottage, known as Mutton’s Castle, is said to be one of a few stone houses of a kind not found anywhere else in England.The stunning 500-year-old property sits in its own gardens and is surrounded by acres of fields just two miles from the Royal town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.It was built in the 1530s by local benefactor John Harman, who became Bishop Vesey and later King Henry VIII’s chaplain.Bishop Vesey...
The Independent

Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row

A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC

Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court

A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC

Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection

Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC

Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow

A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC

Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered

A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence. Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey. Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn...
BBC

Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators

A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC

'Pyrotechnic device' posted through Bristol letterbox

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a 'pyrotechnic-style device' was posted through a letterbox. The incident happened in Wootton Road in St Annes, Bristol, at around 18:00 BST on 11 October. The device caused a small fire, which was put out by...
BBC

Christmas tractor run in memory of 19-year-old Keiran Hopkins

A convoy of tractors decked in Christmas lights will take to the roads to raise money in memory of a young man who killed himself. Around 250 brightly-illuminated farm vehicles will drive along a 19-mile (30km) circuit through Leicestershire on Saturday. The tractor run is taking place in the memory...

