Spokane, WA

Bundle Up!

A weak system will bring light snow to the Cascade mountains, with 1-2" of new snowfall for the passes expected Friday night into Saturday morning. We are watching another weak system moving up from the south bringing bouts of light snowfall for the lower Idaho Panhandle and parts of southern Washington Sunday through Wednesday. Otherwise, we will sit under a cold northwesterly flow for the next several days, delivering daytime highs in the 20's and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
WASHINGTON STATE
Plow crews complete full residential plow of all Spokane Valley streets

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - City crews have completed a full residential plow of all streets in Spokane Valley. Crews began plowing residential streets late Wednesday, Nov. 30, after receiving several inches of snow. The city appreciates the patience and assistance of residents. Residents who are concerned that a street did...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
Washington agency report suggests 1,000-yard buffer around endangered Southern Resident orcas

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Southern Resident orcas could get some more space, after a new report recommended a 1,000-yard buffer around the endangered whales. The 86-page report, released by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), suggested the state legislature increase the buffer for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators in order to support orca recovery.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cause undetermined in Spokane garage fire

Spokane firefighters responded to a garage fire in North Spokane on Nov. 1. No one was injured in this fire and the cause remains undetermined. Shortly after, firefighters responded to another house fire where they resuscitated a cat. No one was injured.
SPOKANE, WA
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested Friday morning in connection to a deadly shooting on Dec. 1. SPD said there are no additional suspects in the shooting and there is no threat to the community. He's been charged with second degree murder.
SPOKANE, WA
'Another big-time game': Different Gonzaga, Baylor teams meet two years after national championship clash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Julian Strawther watched from Gonzaga’s bench two years ago as Baylor’s lead grew from big to bigger to insurmountable. Strawther, used sparingly during his freshman season at Gonzaga, couldn’t do much about the final outcome at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but that didn’t make the sights and sounds of an 86-70 national championship loss any easier to swallow.
SPOKANE, WA
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
LAPWAI, ID

