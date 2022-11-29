Read full article on original website
Bundle Up!
A weak system will bring light snow to the Cascade mountains, with 1-2" of new snowfall for the passes expected Friday night into Saturday morning. We are watching another weak system moving up from the south bringing bouts of light snowfall for the lower Idaho Panhandle and parts of southern Washington Sunday through Wednesday. Otherwise, we will sit under a cold northwesterly flow for the next several days, delivering daytime highs in the 20's and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
A look at the heavy snowfall in Spokane
The snow is continuing to fall across the region. NonStop Local's Kalae Chock has a look at the current snowfall in Spokane.
Snow starting to fall across the region, latest timeline from Blake Jensen
Snow is already starting to fall across parts of the region, reaching Spokane soon. We're under a NonStop Local Weather Alert, Blake Jensen has the latest timeline.
Plow crews complete full residential plow of all Spokane Valley streets
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - City crews have completed a full residential plow of all streets in Spokane Valley. Crews began plowing residential streets late Wednesday, Nov. 30, after receiving several inches of snow. The city appreciates the patience and assistance of residents. Residents who are concerned that a street did...
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
Washington agency report suggests 1,000-yard buffer around endangered Southern Resident orcas
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Southern Resident orcas could get some more space, after a new report recommended a 1,000-yard buffer around the endangered whales. The 86-page report, released by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), suggested the state legislature increase the buffer for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators in order to support orca recovery.
Cause undetermined in Spokane garage fire
Spokane firefighters responded to a garage fire in North Spokane on Nov. 1. No one was injured in this fire and the cause remains undetermined. Shortly after, firefighters responded to another house fire where they resuscitated a cat. No one was injured.
Gov. Inslee set to come to Spokane to preview the opening of the Catalyst Project
Gov. Jay Inslee will come to Spokane next Monday, to meet with community leaders and preview the opening of the Catalyst Project. The housing project is one of multiple that recently received new funding from the Commerce department in an effort to move people off the streets and into shelters.
Firefighters respond to two fires in north Spokane, rescue cat
Spokane firefighters kept busy on Thursday, responding to two house fires in the same north Spokane neighborhood. At the second fire, firefighters provided oxygen to a cat that was suffering from smoke inhalation.
More people transition from Camp Hope – encampment has shrunk by 7 percent this month
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30. As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink. As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in...
Emergency crews responding to crash on I-90 eastbound near Argonne exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - The crash is now cleared. Eastbound lanes are open. Last Updated: Dec. 1 at 6:45 a.m. A multi-vehicle collision is blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Argonne exit. Right now, emergency crews are on scene responding to the crash. We don't know the cause of the...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway blocked in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on US-395 in North Spokane, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed. WSP said US-395 near Dragoon Creek Road is closed and will be for several hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Mead School District closed on Friday due to side streets not being plowed until Sunday
The Mead School District is closed on Friday due to side streets not being able to be plowed until Sunday, a text to families said. Right now, MSD is the only closure for tomorrow.
Spokane Police Department confirms bank robbery, search for suspect on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for the person who robbed the Banner Bank on the South Hill near South East Boulevard today. SPD has not released details about the robbery, other than saying it happened, but did say they're searching for a man in the area.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested Friday morning in connection to a deadly shooting on Dec. 1. SPD said there are no additional suspects in the shooting and there is no threat to the community. He's been charged with second degree murder.
'Another big-time game': Different Gonzaga, Baylor teams meet two years after national championship clash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Julian Strawther watched from Gonzaga’s bench two years ago as Baylor’s lead grew from big to bigger to insurmountable. Strawther, used sparingly during his freshman season at Gonzaga, couldn’t do much about the final outcome at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but that didn’t make the sights and sounds of an 86-70 national championship loss any easier to swallow.
SPD searching for missing 57-year-old who left treatment facility on Nov. 30
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help locating 57-year-old Chris Frandsen, who was last seen near the area of South Walnut Street and West Fifth Avenue around 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. According to SPD, he was last seen wearing a light black puffy jacket and gray or...
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
