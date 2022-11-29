A weak system will bring light snow to the Cascade mountains, with 1-2" of new snowfall for the passes expected Friday night into Saturday morning. We are watching another weak system moving up from the south bringing bouts of light snowfall for the lower Idaho Panhandle and parts of southern Washington Sunday through Wednesday. Otherwise, we will sit under a cold northwesterly flow for the next several days, delivering daytime highs in the 20's and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO