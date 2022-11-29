ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

northernnewsnow.com

Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue

DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?

I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Small Business Week: Superior Waffles

On Tower Avenue in Superior, one restaurant is using a breakfast staple to bring joy to customers. Superior Waffles is owned by husband and wife Duo Cal and Natalie Harris. They say their business has really taken off. “Business has been booming. The weekends are bananas”, says Natalie. Superior...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Watch The Snowy Arrival Of The John G. Munson In The Duluth Harbor

Watch the majestic winter arrival of the bulk carrier, the John G. Munson as it comes into the Duluth Harbor. There's something magical about watching ships come into the Harbor. However, I feel like it's more spectacular when mother nature is doing her thing. Remember when the Viking Octantis pulled...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Strong winds Friday and Saturday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 2, 2022. Winds will turn northwesterly through the day Friday and become very strong overnight into Saturday morning. The strongest winds are expected between 9PM Friday and 3AM Saturday, but gusty conditions will continue through sunrise Saturday. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are possible along the North Shore and into the Twin Ports and a Wind Advisory is in effect for those areas. Strong winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow, and could take down branches or dead trees.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Light snow and ice accumulations possible Friday & Saturday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 1, 2022. Here's the latest update on snow and ice totals from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Expected snow amounts have been trending down for most locations, with highest MN accumulations of 2-3” north of the Iron Range around the Rainy Lake area. In northwest WI, lake-effect snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning for the Penokee Range in Iron County. Snow totals in northern Iron County are likely to be around 2-3”. The Bayfield Peninsula may also see lake-effect snow, with accumulations expected to be around 1-2”. In addition to the snow, light ice accumulations will be possible for a large portion of the area. Ice amounts are likely to only be a glaze for most, with a few areas immediately north of the Iron Range seeing up to a few hundredths of ice. Expect wintry precip to come to an end by Saturday afternoon.
IRON COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Places In Duluth + Superior To Get A Good Margarita

Is there anything better than sipping on an ice-cold margarita on a hot summer day? There is something so refreshing about it and thankfully for those in the Twin Ports, there are a bunch of options when it comes to sipping on the tasty drink. Sure, you can probably get...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”

Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Will Duluth Get A White Christmas This Year?

Thanksgiving is over and December is almost here. This means it is time to get into holiday mode and it also means, winter weather is upon us whether we like it or not. Things haven't been too bad so far!. We did have a few things of note in November...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves

In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Portion Of Duluth’s East Superior Street To Close This Week

Downtown Duluth motorists should expect to face slower traffic and detours this week as a project gets underway that will close a portion of East Superior Street. The City of Duluth announced this week that private utility work will make this temporary closure necessary. The closure is expected to start on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00 am.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

