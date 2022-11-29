ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?

I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
DULUTH, MN
Watch The Snowy Arrival Of The John G. Munson In The Duluth Harbor

Watch the majestic winter arrival of the bulk carrier, the John G. Munson as it comes into the Duluth Harbor. There's something magical about watching ships come into the Harbor. However, I feel like it's more spectacular when mother nature is doing her thing. Remember when the Viking Octantis pulled...
DULUTH, MN
Places In Duluth + Superior To Get A Good Margarita

Is there anything better than sipping on an ice-cold margarita on a hot summer day? There is something so refreshing about it and thankfully for those in the Twin Ports, there are a bunch of options when it comes to sipping on the tasty drink. Sure, you can probably get...
DULUTH, MN
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin

Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
DULUTH, MN
Portion Of Duluth’s East Superior Street To Close This Week

Downtown Duluth motorists should expect to face slower traffic and detours this week as a project gets underway that will close a portion of East Superior Street. The City of Duluth announced this week that private utility work will make this temporary closure necessary. The closure is expected to start on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00 am.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Police Offer Holiday Safety Reminders About Scams + Drunk Driving

It's official - the holiday season has truly arrived. And as we all know, the next few weeks will go by fast with a blur or shopping, errands, parties, and celebrations. It's that hurried nature of the holiday season that can sometimes create problems - especially in regards to safety. Whether it's on the road, the car, your home, or the store, vigilance needs to be paid in order to keep yourself safe from potential harm.
DULUTH, MN
What To Expect At Lake Superior Zoo’s ‘Larger Than Life’ Zoo Lights 2022

Duluth is no stranger to making the city a magical winter wonderland. From Bentleyville, to Glensheen, the Lake Superior Zoo, and more. The Lake Superior Zoo has brought back its 'Larger Than Life' Zoo Light Display for another year of Holiday fun. I personally think it's a wonderful addition to the Zoo. They go all out for 'Boo at the Zoo' for the Halloween season, so why night go all out for the holidays as well?
DULUTH, MN
Brett Young Heading To Minnesota On 2023 Tour

The 2023 concert season is shaping up to be epic with everyone from Jason Aldean to Shania Twain announcing tours and shows in our neck of the woods next year! Brett Young is now joining them. Jason Aldean hasn't announced a big tour for 2023 but he did announce a...
DULUTH, MN
