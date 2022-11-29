Read full article on original website
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
City Of Duluth Announces Annual Seasonal Skyline Parkway Closure
It's that time of year. As winter encroaches on the area, a variety of roads that are better used in the warmer weather months start to close. Skyline Parkway is one of those roadways - at least portions of it. The City of Duluth has announced their plans to close...
Watch The Snowy Arrival Of The John G. Munson In The Duluth Harbor
Watch the majestic winter arrival of the bulk carrier, the John G. Munson as it comes into the Duluth Harbor. There's something magical about watching ships come into the Harbor. However, I feel like it's more spectacular when mother nature is doing her thing. Remember when the Viking Octantis pulled...
National Weather Service Releases Early December Outlook
Everyone's favorite time of the year is here! Yup, winter is here and while we are all tough in the Twin Ports when it comes to winter weather, it's never fun when we get our first major cold snap. It looks like we have one on the way. We have...
Registration Now Open For Duluth + Superior Saturday Morning At The Races Series
A popular Northland winter tradition returns in 2023 and registration is open now. Saturday Morning at the Races is hosted by the Young Athletes Foundation, a Grandma's Marathon program whose mission is to "assist in the promotion, development, and growth of youth athletics and healthy lifestyles." The Young Athletes Foundation...
Duluth Experienced The 2nd Strongest Wind Gusts In The Northland Wednesday
After a snow start to the week, Wednesday brought very windy conditions across the Northland on Wednesday. The National Weather Service tracked 12 hour peak winds across the area and only one place experienced stronger gusts than the Duluth International Airport. The US National Weather Service Duluth Minnesota Facebook page...
Places In Duluth + Superior To Get A Good Margarita
Is there anything better than sipping on an ice-cold margarita on a hot summer day? There is something so refreshing about it and thankfully for those in the Twin Ports, there are a bunch of options when it comes to sipping on the tasty drink. Sure, you can probably get...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
‘Santa’s Home For The Holidays’ Event Begins This Week In Cloquet
The holiday season has arrived and there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland to get families in the holiday spirit, including a fun series of events this week in Cloquet. Santa's Home for the Holidays features free and low-cost family-friendly events that officially begin on Thursday,...
Portion Of Duluth’s East Superior Street To Close This Week
Downtown Duluth motorists should expect to face slower traffic and detours this week as a project gets underway that will close a portion of East Superior Street. The City of Duluth announced this week that private utility work will make this temporary closure necessary. The closure is expected to start on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00 am.
Duluth Police Offer Holiday Safety Reminders About Scams + Drunk Driving
It's official - the holiday season has truly arrived. And as we all know, the next few weeks will go by fast with a blur or shopping, errands, parties, and celebrations. It's that hurried nature of the holiday season that can sometimes create problems - especially in regards to safety. Whether it's on the road, the car, your home, or the store, vigilance needs to be paid in order to keep yourself safe from potential harm.
What To Expect At Lake Superior Zoo’s ‘Larger Than Life’ Zoo Lights 2022
Duluth is no stranger to making the city a magical winter wonderland. From Bentleyville, to Glensheen, the Lake Superior Zoo, and more. The Lake Superior Zoo has brought back its 'Larger Than Life' Zoo Light Display for another year of Holiday fun. I personally think it's a wonderful addition to the Zoo. They go all out for 'Boo at the Zoo' for the Halloween season, so why night go all out for the holidays as well?
Brett Young Heading To Minnesota On 2023 Tour
The 2023 concert season is shaping up to be epic with everyone from Jason Aldean to Shania Twain announcing tours and shows in our neck of the woods next year! Brett Young is now joining them. Jason Aldean hasn't announced a big tour for 2023 but he did announce a...
