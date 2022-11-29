Read full article on original website
PHS named High ELA school
PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Prescott High School for being named HIGH ELA GROWTH: HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL (Southwest Region). Prescott High School has been recognized by the Office of Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as a school that has a high percentage of students participating in free and reduced meal programs but is Beating the Odds because students demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire. The OEP creates an annual report entitled Outstanding Educational Performance Awards, recognizing schools with high student growth. The OEP thinks growth is the best indicator of the positive impact that our school is having on students.
Katharina Pribilski
Katharina “Kathie” Pribilski passed away at home, in her sleep, on October 26, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas, at 96 years old. She was living with her daughter, Teresa Pribilski. Kathie, born December 7, 1925, in Aix-la-Chapelle Aachen, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, sibilings, and in 1995 by her beloved husband Bennie R. Pribilski, whom she married on October 25, 1948.
Errol Arledge Jr.
Errol Arledge Jr., age 75 formerly of Hope, passed away November 25, 2022, in a Hot Springs hospital after a brief illness. Errol was born in Hope to Errol and Velma Dean (Clark) Arledge January 10, 1947. He was an Air Force veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Stacee Riddle. He is survived by his son, Shannon Arledge of Leeds, Alabama and daughter, Stephanie Rhodes and husband Dempsey of Jessieville, Arkansas and a brother, Burl Arledge and wife LaVerne of Hope, Arkansas; six grandchildren; Sidney Bright, Whitney Bright, Emilee Arledge, Elizabeth Arledge, Kaitlin Kosters, and Lillian Stinson; and eight great-grandchildren; and one niece.
Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Invites Everyone to the Upcoming Christmas Parade
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the upcoming Christmas Parade that will be held Monday, December 5th, 2022 at 6:00pm with presenting sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust. Chamber Executive Director Christy Burns stated, “It has been a blast planning and preparing for this year’s Christmas Parade!...
Evelyn Martindale
Mrs. Evelyn Martindale age 97 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday November 30, 2022 in Prescott. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Unity Baptist Church Hosts Chamber Coffee
Unity Baptist Church at 402 South Hervey in Hope hosted the Chamber Coffee on Wednesday November 30th. The photos show everyone who attended had a good time and enjoyed some great food!
Chamber Christmas Parade Dec. 8
PRESCOTT – With the arrival of December, comes the Annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will be held Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m. There will be no Christmas on the Square this year, so the parade route will begin at the Hamilton-Blakely Senior Center and end at Central Baptist Church.
Hope police log
Regina Rush, 28, of Texarkana, TX Failure to Comply. Katherine Pioterek, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Christopher Dailey, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Robert Pickering, 33, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Martin Nava, 52, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Dalton Hobson, 24, of Texarkana,...
Charles Glover Charged With Financial Identify Fraud
On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charles Glover, 62, of Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Logan Johnson Charged With Residential Burglary
On November 28, 2022 at approximately 9:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Logan Johnson, 19, of Hope, AR. Mr. Johnson was arrested and charged with residential burglary and theft of property. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West 6th Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Johnson was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Rhesa McMorris Charged With Forgery
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Rhesa McMorris, 55, of Hope, AR. Ms. McMorris was arrested and charged with 14 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Robinhood Street in Hope, AR. Ms. McMorris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Michael Lewis Charged With Domestic Battery
On November 19, 2022 at approximately 8:40am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Michael Lewis, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Lewis was arrested and charged domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Hazel in Hope, AR. Mr. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Johnny Navarrete Charged With Domestic Battery
On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1:20pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Johnny Navarrete, 31, of Hope, AR. Mr. Navarrete was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Navarette was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
D’Aundre Monk Charged With Driving While Intoxicated
On November 21, 2022 at approximately 6:53pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested D’Aundre Monk, 26, of Hope, AR. Mr. Monk was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving on suspended driver’s license, and refusal to submit to BAC. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hazel in Hope, AR. Mr. Monk was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Clinton Fifer Charged With Terroristic Threatening
On November 17, 2022 at approximately 8:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clinton Fifer, 42, of Hope, AR. Mr. Fifer was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree and assault on family/household member in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 1500 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Fifer was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Kiry Muldrew Charged With Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm From a Vehicle
On November 15, 2022 at approximately 4:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kiry Muldrew, 22, of Emmet, AR. Mr. Luna was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Muldrew was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
