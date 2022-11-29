Errol Arledge Jr., age 75 formerly of Hope, passed away November 25, 2022, in a Hot Springs hospital after a brief illness. Errol was born in Hope to Errol and Velma Dean (Clark) Arledge January 10, 1947. He was an Air Force veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Stacee Riddle. He is survived by his son, Shannon Arledge of Leeds, Alabama and daughter, Stephanie Rhodes and husband Dempsey of Jessieville, Arkansas and a brother, Burl Arledge and wife LaVerne of Hope, Arkansas; six grandchildren; Sidney Bright, Whitney Bright, Emilee Arledge, Elizabeth Arledge, Kaitlin Kosters, and Lillian Stinson; and eight great-grandchildren; and one niece.

