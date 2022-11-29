Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Katharina Pribilski
Katharina “Kathie” Pribilski passed away at home, in her sleep, on October 26, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas, at 96 years old. She was living with her daughter, Teresa Pribilski. Kathie, born December 7, 1925, in Aix-la-Chapelle Aachen, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, sibilings, and in 1995 by her beloved husband Bennie R. Pribilski, whom she married on October 25, 1948.
hopeprescott.com
John Patrick Rogers
John Patrick Rogers,51, of Buckner, Arkansas passed from this life on November 28, 2022. John was born on December 10, 1970, to Bobby Lane Rogers and Belva Jean Rogers in Hope, Arkansas. Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruby Grace Rogers; maternal grandparents, Billie J...
hopeprescott.com
Errol Arledge Jr.
Errol Arledge Jr., age 75 formerly of Hope, passed away November 25, 2022, in a Hot Springs hospital after a brief illness. Errol was born in Hope to Errol and Velma Dean (Clark) Arledge January 10, 1947. He was an Air Force veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Stacee Riddle. He is survived by his son, Shannon Arledge of Leeds, Alabama and daughter, Stephanie Rhodes and husband Dempsey of Jessieville, Arkansas and a brother, Burl Arledge and wife LaVerne of Hope, Arkansas; six grandchildren; Sidney Bright, Whitney Bright, Emilee Arledge, Elizabeth Arledge, Kaitlin Kosters, and Lillian Stinson; and eight great-grandchildren; and one niece.
myarklamiss.com
Toy drive for foster kids in Magnolia and El Dorado this weekend, hosted by Noalmark Broadcasting
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — There will be a toy drive held on December 2 and 3, 2022, in Magnolia and El Dorado, Ark., at the local Walmart stores. The drive will be hosted by Noalmark Broadcasting out of El Dorado, Ark. The event will be from 10 AM...
hopeprescott.com
Evelyn Martindale
Mrs. Evelyn Martindale age 97 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday November 30, 2022 in Prescott. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
txktoday.com
Murder Trial Underway In Bowie County
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A teen accused of fatally shooting a fellow Texas High School student during an off-campus brawl in October 2021 is on trial this week in Bowie County. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, is accused in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting of 17-year-old Ulisses Rodriquez who died from a single gunshot in front of a house on Sidney Drive in Texarkana, Texas.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
swarkansasnews.com
Scrappers headed to Malvern Friday for semi-finals
ELKINS – After trailing by as many as 21 points against Elkins, the Nashville Scrappers fought back for a 63-62 win over the Elks Friday night, Nov. 25, in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs. With the victory, the Scrappers have advanced to this week’s semifinal game at...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Six houses sell in Columbia County
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land...
hopeprescott.com
Rotary updated on polio eradication effort
PRESCOTT – Jennifer Dillaha, director and state health officer with the Arkansas Department of Health, updated the Prescott Rotary Club on the progress toward eradicating polio world-wide. She told the club the last case of polio in the US was in 1979, and the disease was eliminated in the...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Christmas Parade/SAU Celebration of Lights tonight
The Magnolia Christmas Parade and Southern Arkansas University Celebration of Lights are tonight. Parade-time temperature will be in the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain. Parade units will step off at 5 p.m. with the theme, “Magic of the Movies!” The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County...
KSLA
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
hopeprescott.com
Unity Baptist Church Hosts Chamber Coffee
Unity Baptist Church at 402 South Hervey in Hope hosted the Chamber Coffee on Wednesday November 30th. The photos show everyone who attended had a good time and enjoyed some great food!
hopeprescott.com
Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Invites Everyone to the Upcoming Christmas Parade
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the upcoming Christmas Parade that will be held Monday, December 5th, 2022 at 6:00pm with presenting sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust. Chamber Executive Director Christy Burns stated, “It has been a blast planning and preparing for this year’s Christmas Parade!...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Regina Rush, 28, of Texarkana, TX Failure to Comply. Katherine Pioterek, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Christopher Dailey, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Robert Pickering, 33, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Martin Nava, 52, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Dalton Hobson, 24, of Texarkana,...
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
hopeprescott.com
Chamber Christmas Parade Dec. 8
PRESCOTT – With the arrival of December, comes the Annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will be held Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m. There will be no Christmas on the Square this year, so the parade route will begin at the Hamilton-Blakely Senior Center and end at Central Baptist Church.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in double shooting
43-year-old Dameion Redd is charged with the shooting that left the pair injured. Police responded to the shooting on Monday after reports of gunfire at the victims' apartment complex. They arrived to find the victims suffering from their injuries and rushed them to an area hospital. Redd was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Comments / 0