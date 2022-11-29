Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: what to expect
The upcoming Galaxy S23 is shaping up to be one of the best compact phones of 2023, but if it wants to claim the number one spot it needs to offer a bit more than the already excellent and very affordable Pixel 7. So what is that special sauce that...
Phone Arena
Oppo's Find N2 Flip will compete with Samsung's foldables worldwide
At this point, it is hardly a secret that Samsung has a firm grasp over the foldable market. With its staggering market share, the Korean tech giant is by far the biggest player in the segment worldwide. One of the biggest reasons why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy...
Phone Arena
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
Phone Arena
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Smartwatches and other wearables are appealing, but they all have one major drawback: battery life. Or should we say its absence. It is basic physics that if you want to have good characteristics, you must sacrifice longevity. Not all smartwatches, however, are created equal. Physics also informs us that all...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Phone Arena
Vodafone launches Business Pro II, broadband made for small businesses
If you have a small business in the UK and need a new broadband connection, you might want to check out Vodafone's latest offering. As the mobile operator announced in a blog post, it has launched a new broadband service called Business Pro II. Depending on the tariff, Business Pro...
Phone Arena
Neuralink brain-machine interface to enter human trial phase
We're slowly moving toward a cyberpunk future where we won't need phones in our pockets and instead communicate with imps, making us kind of cyborgs. Elon Musk is one of the biggest supporters and advocates of brain-machine interface technology, and his Neuralink company will be ready to test prototypes on humans in six months.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Does your phone battery drain faster in the Winter?
And here we are on the sensitive topic of phones and battery life. We've touched on this from many different angles, but the fact of the matter remains the same: batteries are failing us. Now, that may sound a bit radical, but lithium-ion technology is half a century old. Companies...
Phone Arena
Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
The Mi 13 smartphones are to be the latest in the competitive and capable flagship series, manufactured by Xiaomi. After they had their renders leaked last month, Xiaomi went ahead and announced a launch event, scheduled for December 1. However, instead of bringing you the latest news from the event...
Phone Arena
Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
If you want a phone with a stylus, there's no need to throw a grand at Samsung and wait for the S22 Ultra to arrive. There's a more clever and affordable way to do it: by opting for a mid-range Moto headset. Motorola's Moto G-series devices are a great bargain,...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you have dual SIM on your phone?
Do you remember the time when you had to carry several phones in your pocket in order to stay connected to all the possible branches of your life? One phone for your coworkers and boss to call you during your work hours. One for your family and friends, and who knows, maybe a burner phone for your mistress (you naughty you) or whatever shady business you're up to in your life.
Phone Arena
OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
More and more people are keeping their phones for longer periods, delaying the moment when a new one has to be purchased. In turn, this has led customers to seek out phones that would last them for more than just 2 or even 3 years, which is something that has not gone unnoticed by the manufacturers making our pocket companions we take with us everywhere we go.
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
Phone Arena
Source inside Apple reveals the new name of the operating system for its VR/AR headset
It was back in November 2017 when we first mentioned the name reality Operating System (rOS) in a story. A leak revealed that this would be the name of the software Apple would use to run its smart glasses. At the time, there were no rumors about a mixed-reality headset that is expected to cost somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 line starts receiving the free VPN feature promised by Google
Back when Google held its "Made by Google" event during which it revealed the features for the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the company announced that its 2022 phones would be receiving a free VPN through the Google One app. A VPN is a "Virtual Private Network" that disguises your identity when online and also encrypts your internet data. This makes it harder for attackers to steal your personal data and track your online location. It also gives you protection when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Phone Arena
By 2025, Samsung's fingerprint scanner will reportedly be 2.5 billion times more secure
According to a dispatch from SamMobile, Samsung is working on a way to make using a fingerprint scanner more secure. One improvement that Sammy is reportedly looking into would replace the use of a small scanner to read a single fingerprint with a larger one that could scan multiple fingers at the same time. Dieter May, the CEO of France's ISORG, a company that makes fingerprint sensors for smartphones, recently said in an interview that Samsung could have this technology available soon for its OLED displays.
Phone Arena
EE expands its 5G network to 150 new locations across the UK
Christmas is a holiday during which families gather and exchange gifts. And it appears this year's Christmas gift from EE to many families will be a 5G connection. As the carrier announced in a recent blog post, it has added 150 new locations in the UK to its 5G network.
Phone Arena
Top analyst sees demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max disappearing
Just the other day Bloomberg released a report indicating that the COVID crackdown and resulting chaos in Zhengzhou, China would result in a shortage of 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units. The Foxconn factory in the city saw an exodus of workers starting a few weeks ago when China imposed rules designed to prevent the resurgent COVID virus from spreading throughout the country.
Phone Arena
Apple's 4nm iPhone chips will be made in the USA
The dream to have a "Made in USA" iPhone is slowly moving forward, as it turns out. The latest news, coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, says that TSMC is going to produce 4nm processors for Macs, iPads, iPhones, and other products in its $12 billion factory in Arizona. The plant...
