Lilacs
3d ago
That's a no brainer....deport all illegals, those looking for asylum MUST wait in THEIR OWN country, remove all references and rights for "anchor babies" and anyone granted asylum will not receive any social assistance services for a minimum of 10 years after gaining entry!
the D.A.
3d ago
ALL illegals should go, including dreamers!!
Dan...
3d ago
Reopen Ellis island Have everyone enter through there..
