NPR
Nevada wants to hold its primaries first in 2024
For decades, presidential hopefuls have faced their first tests with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, as NPR's Barbara Spunt reports, Democrats are shaking up the calendar with states like Nevada angling to go first. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee will begin the process of...
NPR
Georgia's U.S. Senate general runoff election begins its final weekend of voting
It's the last day of early voting in Georgia for the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All eyes will be on the results come next week, but the story already unfolding is about turnout. More than a million and a half voters have already cast their ballots before the election concludes on Tuesday. Joining us from Atlanta is WABE's Sam Gringlas. Hey there, Sam.
NPR
California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
California has shockingly few certified bilingual worksite inspectors for an estimated 3.4 million workers who speak limited English. The shortage leaves many of these workers less protected. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In California, the agency overseeing workers' health and safety doesn't have enough certified bilingual inspectors. That's a problem for one...
