q13fox.com
Winter weather slams Western Washington
Our winter weather continues Wednesday morning. Good Day Seattle has Team Coverage on road conditions, power outages and what's ahead.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night
Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
q13fox.com
Lowland snow turns to rain overnight before drying out, but winds are gusty into Wednesday morning
SEATTLE - What a wild weather day folks! Lowland snow, rain, and wind created problems across the Sound for many trying to navigate the day. Seattle saw high temperatures much colder than average, landing in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. SeaTac hit 38 around 2:36 p.m. and then cooled off into the low 30s again before warming back up.
q13fox.com
Expect rain and snow overnight into early Thursday for some areas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Winter conditions will continue this week as another front approaches keeping active weather in the forecast. Our weather headlines focus on lowland snow and bitter cold temperatures, along with the potential for freezing neighborhood side streets and overpasses. Allow for extra time out the door Thursday, especially in...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Another chance for lowland snow Friday
SEATTLE - Snow showers are wrapping up in the Puget Sound area this morning, but another chance for lowland snow arrives on Friday evening. High pressure is building in to the area bringing mainly dry conditions through Thursday night. Temps will stay chilly today, only reaching the mid 30s. Temps will stay very cold in western Whatcom County due to Fraser Outflow winds. Wind chill temperatures are in the teens up north.
q13fox.com
