WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Franklin home at center of debate over historic preservation. A historic home in Franklin -- which survived the Civil War and was owned by...
WATE
New US bike route takes riders from Kentucky to Chattanooga through Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new U.S. Bicycle Route designated trail in Tennessee will take cyclists from the Kentucky border, through Knoxville and into Chattanooga.
wutc.org
“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley
“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
WKRN
Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire
Cases of the flu continue to surge across Tennessee. Red Kettle money stolen from Salvation Army in Wilson County. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Franklin home at center of debate over historic preservation. A historic home in Franklin -- which survived...
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
Tennessee DCS situation represents abject failure of government, lawmakers
When Tennessee Lookout reporter Anita Wadhwani first reported in August 2021 that children in custody of the state were left sleeping on the floors of state office buildings, some surrounded by mounds of clothing and dirty diapers, readers were outraged. One might think that Gov. Bill Lee, who frequently touts his bona fides as a […] The post Tennessee DCS situation represents abject failure of government, lawmakers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
Tennessee veterinarian issues alert for deadly bird flu to hunters, bird owners
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you own domesticated birds or plan on bird hunting, the Tennessee State Veterinarian is issuing an alert for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. HPAI is prevalent in wild birds and is endangering backyard and commercial flocks in Tennessee, according to the state veterinarian. “HPAI detections among domesticated birds and wild birds […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
"Horrific" conditions has lawmakers calling for action in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent death of a homeless toddler in Tennessee has lawmakers asking for quick action from Gov. Bill Lee. It’s directed at the Department of Children’s Services. One lawmaker ABC24 spoke with described the current conditions as horrific, and says the department has been...
WDEF
Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
Governor Lee, Tennessee lawmakers chime in on transgender legislation debate
Three of the first five Senate bills filed affect the LGBTQ+ community.
wutc.org
24 Hours Of Fun In The Heart Of Chattanooga
For Main Street and Southside Chattanooga, the first Saturday in December spells MainX24. This year’s 24-hour festival of community events begins this Saturday at 7 AM. Monica Kinsey is coordinator of MainX24.
wutc.org
A Dalton Expansion For The Chattanooga Area Food Bank
The high inflation of the past year has deepened the crisis of hunger from coast to coast. Food banks have been squeezed by higher prices - and by higher demand from the people who need food. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank - which operates in several counties in Southeast Tennessee...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, “Winter Break Spectacular” is returning to Miller Park for an afternoon of holiday themed activities on Friday December 16th. The free and open to the public event will begin at 2pm with holiday music, oversized...
