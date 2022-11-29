ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparing Prices of Wichita’s Family Entertainment Options

Any time an entertainment option opens in Wichita, the first thing people will complain about is price. I get it, times can be tough and not everybody has the money to take their family out. The issue I have is when people start to beat down on something that’s comparable in price to another option they will support. People will also fluctuate prices based on additional costs that don’t necessarily have to be a part of the excursion, such as food and drink.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | December 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by The Popcorner. Big thanks to The Popcorner for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does it Work? Twist and Seal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Putting up holiday lights can take hours, and the weather can mess up all of the hard work in a matter of minutes. The makers of the Twist and Seal say their plastic attachments will protect your holiday lights from rain and snow. Does this product deliver on the promise to secure your connections and keep your display shining bright?
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Topgolf

For as long as I can remember, people in Wichita have been wanting Topgolf to come and now it’s here. One of the most anticipated entertainment facilities celebrates their grand opening on Friday, December 2, but we had the opportunity to check it out before to give readers an idea of what to expect.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed

It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita

Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita

It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

New security devices arrive for Wichita high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New technology has started to arrive to help the Wichita school district enhance its security plans at its high schools. The Wichita Board of Education approved the purchase of OPENGATE screening devices for all WPS high schools at its meeting on Sept 12. On Friday, West High School will become the first Wichita school to use the screening devices.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Where to watch Team USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game in Wichita

Following a 1-0 victory over Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday, the United States men’s soccer team advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament and will face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT. After some 2 p.m. kickoffs, Wichita will...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Large grass fire burns in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon. KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m. Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded […]
MARION COUNTY, KS

