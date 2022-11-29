Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Comparing Prices of Wichita’s Family Entertainment Options
Any time an entertainment option opens in Wichita, the first thing people will complain about is price. I get it, times can be tough and not everybody has the money to take their family out. The issue I have is when people start to beat down on something that’s comparable in price to another option they will support. People will also fluctuate prices based on additional costs that don’t necessarily have to be a part of the excursion, such as food and drink.
Pop-up shop with familiar name coming to Bradley Fair, and it may stick around
A new pop-up shop is coming to Bradley Fair, and the owner is a familiar name to a lot of Wichitans.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | December 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by The Popcorner. Big thanks to The Popcorner for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
KWCH.com
Does it Work? Twist and Seal
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Putting up holiday lights can take hours, and the weather can mess up all of the hard work in a matter of minutes. The makers of the Twist and Seal say their plastic attachments will protect your holiday lights from rain and snow. Does this product deliver on the promise to secure your connections and keep your display shining bright?
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Topgolf
For as long as I can remember, people in Wichita have been wanting Topgolf to come and now it’s here. One of the most anticipated entertainment facilities celebrates their grand opening on Friday, December 2, but we had the opportunity to check it out before to give readers an idea of what to expect.
wichitabyeb.com
West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed
It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
wichitabyeb.com
Enjoy 12 traditional holiday drinks from around the world at Exploration Place
Here’s a festive event taking place this Friday, Dec. 2 at Exploration; it’s called 12 Drinks of Christmas. Located at Exploration Place, this one-day event takes you on a trip around the world where you can try 12 different holiday drinks from all over the world. Guests will...
Wichita airport officer recognized for getting man with dementia back home to east coast
An officer at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is being recognized for getting a man with dementia back home to the east coast.
foxkansas.com
Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita
Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
So, we’ve probably been saying those reindeer names wrong
But, do you recall...that you've been saying a few of them wrong? You're not alone if you answer no.
Baby chimpanzee reunited with its mom getting cuter every day
The baby chimpanzee that pulled on heartstrings across the world as he was reunited with his mother is getting cuter every day.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wichitabyeb.com
Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita
It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
Here are common driving and parking mistakes that could cost you on Wichita roads
Wichita police continue to crack down on bad drivers, issuing thousands of tickets each year for motorists who don’t follow traffic and parking laws. Here are some mistakes that could cost you.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
KWCH.com
New security devices arrive for Wichita high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New technology has started to arrive to help the Wichita school district enhance its security plans at its high schools. The Wichita Board of Education approved the purchase of OPENGATE screening devices for all WPS high schools at its meeting on Sept 12. On Friday, West High School will become the first Wichita school to use the screening devices.
wichitabyeb.com
Where to watch Team USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game in Wichita
Following a 1-0 victory over Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday, the United States men’s soccer team advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament and will face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT. After some 2 p.m. kickoffs, Wichita will...
wnns.com
(HERO DOG)… Man Takes Nap On Couch Watching Sunday Football, Pit Bull Saves His Life
A dog in Wichita, Kansas, saved his owner by waking him up when their house caught fire. Tyler Revel, the man who was napping, attributes his safety to his dog, Monroe. Revel had fallen asleep while watching football. While he was asleep, a fire broke out. Monroe, a 6-year-old pit...
Large grass fire burns in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon. KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m. Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded […]
