freetech4teachers.com
November's Most Popular Posts on Free Technology for Teachers
Good evening from Maine where the sun has set on the month of November. At this time of year sunset is a rather early 4:04pm and it feels even earlier than that. Ice is forming on the ponds around my home and I hope that we get some more snow soon because my daughters and I are itching to go skiing.
The True Costs of Owning a Car - A Lesson Plan for High School Students
I paid $1500 for my first car. That was a hefty sum for me back in the fall of 1996. That car needed a little bit of brake work to pass the state's safety inspection and then it needed about a dozen other little repairs over the next two years. Fortunately, I had someone in my life who taught me a lot about working on cars and saved me lots of money in the process. I made the same mistake that many young people make in believing that saving money to purchase the car was all that I needed. That's why I like EconEdLink's free lesson plan titled Owning a Car.
How to Make Custom QR Codes With Adobe Express
Yesterday afternoon I published a video and blog post about using Canva to create custom QR codes that include your own images and graphic designs. The Adobe Express suite of tools also offers a QR code creation tool. QR code creation tool in Adobe Express doesn't let you use pictures in your codes like Canva does, but you can customize the color scheme and format of your QR codes. It's a nice option for those who are already using the Adobe Express suite and need to quickly create a QR code. Watch my video below to see how it works.
