utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Basketball Snaps Skid with 74-69 Win at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah - With the calendar turning the page to December, Utah State women's basketball also turned the page on its five-game skid, returning to the win column with a 74-69 win over Weber State inside the Dee Events Center on Thursday evening. The Aggies started slow as the Wildcats...
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache Valley Media Group announces All-Region 11 Football Team for 2022
LOGAN – The 2022 football season for Region 11 saw its fair share of ups and downs with player injuries, new coaches, young players stepping into expanded roles and multiple teams making it to the 4A semifinal playoff games in Cedar City. The season was full of close contests and exciting plays and the voting members* of the Cache Valley Media Group who regularly follow high school football have voted on and selected the All Region 11 1st and 2nd teams, along with an MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Utah National Guard Airman dies in Guam after medical emergency, leaves behind daughter and pregnant wife
An Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 after medical complications while on a routine deployment to Guam.
UDNR keeping count of Utah’s deer population — but why?
Driving up Morgan County at the crack of dawn with her binoculars in hand, biologist Xaela Walden begins to count deer. It's a vital part of her job at the Utah Department of Natural Resources, but why?
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
kvnutalk
School districts delay classes after heavy snowstorm – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Heavy snow has prompted most Cache Valley schools to delay the start of classes Friday morning. The announcement came after close to a foot or more of snow fell overnight. Early Friday, officials with both the Cache County and Logan City school districts postponed the start of...
ksl.com
Utah man charged in 2 'purge' killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
KUTV
National Guard Airman from Roy dies after medical emergency while deployed in Guam
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A routine deployment to Guam ended in tragedy for a Utah Air National Guard Airman, who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, who was assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, was transported to an emergency room after the medical issue, where doctors worked to diagnose his condition, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard. His health declined in the following days, and Juengel died Nov. 29.
KSLTV
SB I-15 closed in Layton following police chase
LAYTON, Utah — State troopers have closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road due to a police incident. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said all southbound lanes are closed between mileposts 330 and 332 and drivers should use an alternate route. Layton dispatchers confirmed there...
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
upr.org
New consignment clothing store to open on Logan's Center Street
Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building. Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.
Pilot walks 6 miles for help after plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — Rescuers said a pilot whose airplane crashed into a Utah canyon “miraculously” walked away from the crash and walked 6 miles for help. The Mountain Green Fire Protection District shared photos of the wreckage of the plane on its Facebook page and said in the accompanying post that the aircraft went down into a canyon near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon.
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
ABC 4
Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
ksl.com
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
kvnutalk
In unusual move, Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield switches to part-time employment with Cache County – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — The first casualty of the ongoing feud between the Cache County Council and other elected officials here is County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield. After being re-elected to his post on Nov. 8, Bradfield announced this week that he was switching to part-time employment by the county. “My...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect in I-15 shooting named, booked into jail
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident....
eastidahonews.com
Man shot, arrested following ‘extremely dangerous’ shootout on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, and no one else was hurt.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill a woman during several domestic disputes. Austin Pierce Schneider was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail. According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers...
East Idaho farm offers unique Christmas experience
PRESTON — Hydeaway Wagon Rides in Preston offers an unforgettable Christmas experience that is the perfect weekend family excursion this holiday season. What is now a 15-year tradition, Melissa Ward and Mike Hyde are excited to provide a horse-drawn carriage ride through their farm featuring Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus, and hot cocoa. “We’ve got lights all throughout our farm, and then out in the back-field we’ve got probably around 100 wooden cartoon characters,” Hyde said. ...
