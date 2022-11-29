ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Almada reacts to historic World Cup debut with Argentina

Thiago Almada has described himself as the "happiest kid in the world" after making his World Cup debut with Argentina. The Atlanta United youngster replaced Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute of La Albiceleste's crucial 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday that sealed their place in the knockout rounds.
